    Offer Magic Mike Live Tickets at the Hippodrome Casino (Over 18s Only), London

    Magic Mike Live

    Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live is “the show that has everything you could ever want” (Glamour UK)

    Important information

    Age restriction

    18+

    Child policy
    Those under 18 years of age will not be admitted.
    Running time
    Approx. 1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    10 November 2018 - 28 June 2020
    Content
    Magic Mike Live guests must be at least 18 years to attend - appropriate photo ID will be requested on arrival at the venue.
    Special notice
    Channing Tatum will not be performing in London's Magic Mike Live. Please be aware that the 7:00pm show on Saturday 14 March is being filmed live for broadcast purposes.

    Magic Mike Live Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (45 customer reviews)

    Great site

    14 hours ago

    Amazing. Please don’t ever cancel this show. It’s so empowering and those men are so hot

    Justyna Kutyla

    21 hours ago

    No matter when you sit you will feel included and look after! Great show!

    Offer Magic Mike Live Ticket Offer Details

    SAVE UP TO £72 ON TICKETS

    £125 / £110 now £63

    £95 / £80 now £53

    £65 / £50 now £43

    Valid on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday performances at 7.30 pm

    £125 / £110 now £53

    £95 / £80 now £43

    £65 / £50 now £39

    £39  now £25

    Valid on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday performances at 4.30pm and 10pm.

    Valid 29 January - 29 March 2020

    Book by 17 February 2020.

     

    Magic Mike Live news

    Performance dates for West End Live 2020 announced 16/1/2020, 1pm
    Magic Mike Live extends its London run at the Hippodrome Casino 6/12/2019, 11.30am
    Channing Tatum announces open casting call for London's Magic Mike Live 22/6/2018, 3.17pm
    Channing Tatum confirms Magic Mike Live for a West End transfer 4/6/2018, 3.20pm

