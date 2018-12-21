Remaining time: 
    Thriller Live & Dinner at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Thriller Live & Dinner at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue

    Enjoy a fabulous Italian dinner before celebrating King of Pop Michael Jackson

    6 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 5 and above
    Running time
    2hr 20min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 29 September 2019.

    Thriller Live & Dinner at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue Customer Reviews

    3 / 5 (6 customer reviews)

    Ms Angie

    2 May 19

    The show was great but lots of hassle at the restaurant. They didn't have my reservation and stated they no longer ran this deal with London Theatres Direct. Took ages to resolve and bill still came for all of meal and drink. The bill for meal only amount to around 10 excluding drink. The ticket was 45 which totalled 55 worth of goods to which I paid 75 to LTD? What exactly did I pay the extra 20 for? It definitely wasn't for a hassle free experience! Disappointed and wouldn't recommend

    mariella

    21 December 18

    Aardige musical, niet echt een verhaal, meer een avond liedjes luisteren

    Offer Thriller Live & Dinner at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue Ticket Offer Details

    Top price ticket and two course meal at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue now £72.50

    Buy a top price ticket and get a two course meal at Bella Italia -Shaftesbury Avenue for free.

    Valid Sunday - Thursday performances until 29 September 2019.

     

