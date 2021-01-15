Musicals: The Greatest Show programme to be broadcast by BBC Radio 2 and BBC One Jan 15, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The BBC has announced a major series of shows across television and radio to honour musical theatre. Sheridan Smith (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) will lead the event entitled Musicals: The Greatest Show, which will air on Sunday, 31 January on BBC Radio 2 from 7pm to 9pm and be followed by a subsequent broadcast in February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. After being broadcast on television, the celebration will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer for one whole year.

Pictured: Aisha Jawando belts her heart out. The TINA performer will appear in the special BBC programme celebrating all things musical.

Who will appear in Musicals: The Greatest Show Programme?

The special musical event will feature vocalists from all over the world as well as a host of performances taped at the London Palladium. Among such performers will include:



Additional information about Musicals: The Greatest Show Programme

Over the weekend from Friday, 29 January through to Sunday, 31 January 2021, BBC Radio 2 will also air a medley of shows that explore musicals. BBC Radio 2 presenter Elaine Paige stated: "Musicals are such a huge part of my life, as they are for so many of my friends and colleagues, so to be unable to perform or go to the theatre for most of last year was devastating for us all. Radio 2 Celebrates Musicals is a way for us all to come together, to be uplifted and sing out loud to the world's best show tunes."

In January and February, BBC Four is scheduled to broadcast a series of documentaries, including Imagine - Andrew Lloyd Webber: Memories; Imagine - Cameron Mackintosh: The Musical Man; West Side Stories: The Making Of A Classic, and ...Sings Musicals.