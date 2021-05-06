Menu
    West End Musical Celebration - Live At the Palace Theatre Tickets at the Palace Theatre, London

    West End Musical Celebration - Live At the Palace Theatre

    West End Musical Celebration is heading to the Palace Theatre this spring!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    6-9 May 2021
    Special notice
    Please note, the appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed. Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given.

    Next Available Performances of West End Musical Celebration - Live At the Palace Theatre

    TODAY is 14th January 2021

    May 2021

    West End Musical Celebration - Live At the Palace Theatre news

    West End Musical Christmas show to run at Palace Theatre this December! 16/10/2020, 12pm

