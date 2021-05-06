This show was previously known as West End Musical Christmas, all customers who booked for the original run have had their bookings automatically transferred to the new run of West End Musical Celebration

Live at the Palace Theatre: West End Musical Celebration. Tickets on sale now!

From the producers that brought you West End Musical Drive In and West End Musical Brunch at Troubadour Meridian Water comes West End Musical Celebration LIVE at the Palace Theatre in London! It will take more than a nationwide lockdown to stop this celebration of all things musical theatre! Starring some of the biggest West End stars of today with a number of various special guests to join them, you can be sure this spring event will rock your world!

With just a limited six-performance run at London's Palace Theatre, tickets for West End Musical Celebration are expected to sell out fast.

Who is starring West End Musical Celebration Live at the Palace Theatre?

The show stars such top West End actors as Alice Fearn (Wicked), Ben Forster (Elf The Musical), Jamie Muscato (Heathers The Musical), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Rachel John (The Bodyguard), Shanay Holmes (The Bridges of Madison County), Sophie Evans (SIX), and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin).

What is West End Musical Celebration about?

Nica Burns and the producers of West End Musical Drive In and West End Musical Brunch present West End Musical Celebration! This live performance at the Palace Theatre will serve as Nimax Theatre's socially distanced celebration of the return to live theatre in 2021.

West End Musical Drive In became the biggest musical theatre concert series in history and also the first live concert to open since lockdown. It boasts 13 sell-out performances over the course of 3 months and over 70 performers and 1000s of guests in attendance. West End Musical Celebration promises to follow on the series' success with a chance for the audience to immerse themselves in the world of the musical with all their favourite stagey stars.

See West End Musical Celebration at the Palace Theatre and help save the stage!

Booking seats to the show will help keep theatre alive in more ways than one! A percentage of the proceeds from West End Musical Celebration sales will be donated by the production to help aid the Theatre Support Fund+. There's no doubt that this year some of the hottest London theatre tickets are to West End Musical Celebration LIVE. Book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the Palace Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last!