6 Reasons To Be Excited About Aladdin's London Premiere

That’s right, the highly anticipated transfer of Broadway musical Aladdin is preparing to take a magic carpet ride to the West End stage with previews starting May 2016 at the Prince Edward theatre so while we eagerly await the opening night to witness the magic unfold, here are a few reasons why you should be excited!

1. A Broadway transfer!

We’ve got to love the American imports, right? Aladdin opened on Broadway since late February 2014. Other recent Broadway to West End transfers include Beautiful – The Carole King musical and Kinky Boots, which has received heaps of positive reviews.

2. A Disney classic brought to life

If you haven’t seen the film of Aladdin, where have you been hiding for the last 23 years? It’s one of Disney’s musical classics with memorable characters like the beloved Genie, and it’s finally bringing the magic to life as it hits the West End stage. The Lion King is one of the longest running and most-popular musicals, so it will be interesting to see how Aladdin compares.

3. The music

It’s unforgettable. I can only imagine how magical “A Whole New World” will be on-stage. The show features all the original songs, along with a bunch of new songs adapted especially for the musical!

4. Positive reception

In America, it has received heaps of positive feedback with reviews branding it a “fabulous and extravagant musical comedy”. It has even received Tony and Grammy award nominations, with one Tony win.

5. Suitable for all

Everyone has to love a bit of Disney magic, right? Aladdin is another show that can appeal to everyone, as it’s bound to capture every emotion and be filled with love, evil, comedy, magic and is sure to be a spectacle on the eye and imagination.

6. Exciting merchandise

We all know that Disney love their merchandising! After a little bit of research, it looks like there could be the potential for some great items as the Broadway show sells a Magic Lamp ornament, a decorated towel and even a magic carpet mouse pad! Perfect if you love collecting musical merchandise, or are an avid Disney fan!



