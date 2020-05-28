Aimie Atkinson to perform 24-hour musical marathon on Insta-live for Save the Children May 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Former SIX star Aimie Atkinson alongside producer Tom Gribby will be holding a 24-hour musical-a-thon on Instagram (as well as on Facebook & Youtube) this weekend for charity. Atkinson recently originated the role of Vivian Ward in the West End production of Pretty Woman, which is now currently on hold until London's Piccadilly Theatre reopens.

Mark your calendars for this Saturday at 6pm! Aimie Atkinson is bringing you 24 hours of endless musical fun in aid of Save the Children!

Aimie Atkinson to go #fullout this weekend for Save the Children!

Beginning on Saturday, 30 May from 6pm (UK time) and lasting until 6pm (UK time) on Sunday, 31 May, Pretty Woman actress Aimie Atkinson will be holding a 24hr Musical-a-thon to raise funds for Save the Children. According to Atkinson, there will be no gaps and no breaks in between (except of course when she needs to take her dogs Magic and Wolfie out to pee).

Hosting together with producer Tom Gribby, Aimie Atkinson promises 24 hours of non-stop singing, dancing, and more, performing material from the best West End and Broadway musicals of all time. The event will be fully streamed live on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube all for free. Every hour, Atkinson and Gribby will be selecting someone to join them to sing and dance.

So put on your dancing shoes, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready for loads of sing-along fun! Your encouragement, support, and donations are all it takes to help families who were hit the hardest during the COVID-19 crisis!

About Save the Children and its coronavirus appeal

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting families hard with the poorest families being the most affected. That's why leading humanitarian organisation Save the Children has stepped in to provide the support these families so desperately need. Save the Children knows how to help children make it out of a crisis in one piece. And with your support, these children can have everything they need.

All throughout the covidcrisis, Save the Children has been supporting children and families across the UK whilst giving a helping hand to those in need. The organisation operates in 114 countries worldwide and is doing everything in its power to ensure kids stay healthy and safe and continue to further their education.

Donate to Save the Children's Coronavirus Appeal here.

Follow Aimie Atkinson on Instagram and YouTube and get ready for this 24hr musical marathon special!