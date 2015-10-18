Menu
News Aladdin's Return To The Screen Ahead Of Its West End Transfer
    Aladdin's Return To The Screen Ahead Of Its West End Transfer

    Posted on | By Jasmine Richards

    In 1992, Disney graced us all with the amazing film, Aladdin. The music and story were so amazing that a musical adaptation has been created! An amazing one that is soon to be visiting the West End!

    The original Aladdin cast consisted of the fabulous Brad Kane as Aladdin and the incredible Lea Salonga as Princess Jasmine. Their emotional duet is one of the most well known Disney songs of all time and is definitely a firm favourite with a lot of Disney fans. Now, 23 years later, the dynamic duo have reunited to create an updated rendition of their beautiful duet that tugs on everyone's heart strings! 

    The pair were accompanied by the wonderful Alan Menken (Sister Act/ Beauty and the Beast) who wrote the song alongside Tim Rice (The Lion King/ Joseph).

    The performance on American TV was created due to rumours that Disney are going to release a special edition of the film filled with exclusive content that wasn't featured in the original movie! It brought back so many memories and I'm positive that it's West End run will be a huge success!

     

    By Jasmine Richards

