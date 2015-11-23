BACKSTAGE: Disney's Aladdin - A look at the Aladdin London cast Nov 23, 2015 | By Posted on| By Tom Stratford With Disney's Aladdin going on sale today at the Prince Edward Theatre, we take a look at the Aladdin London cast!

DEAN JOHN-WILSON - Aladdin

Training: Mountview Theatre Academy of Arts.

Theatre credits include: Songs For a New World at The St James’ Theatre, ‘Aquino’ in Here Lies Love at The National Theatre, Tim Rice’s From Here to Eternity at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Sister Act: The Musical UK Tour and Super Ordinary workshop at the Soho Theatre.

Dean has also starred in many concerts, highlights include headlining in Scott Alan’s residency at The Hippodrome and leading the company of Here Lies Love in singing ‘Child of the Philippines’ at the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Twitter: @DeanJohnWilson



TREVOR DION NICHOLAS - Genie

Trevor is delighted to be making his West End debut in Disney’s Aladdin! Previous credits include Aladdin Broadway; Big River national tour; Super Fly: The Musical; The 25th…Spelling Bee; The Wiz. TV/film:“The Americans.” Songwriter and primary vocalist for alt/indie band Neighborhood Goliath. Unmeasurable love to my family! @astonishingtrev



JADE EWEN - Jasmine

Jade Ewen makes up one third of the multi-million selling pop group; ‘Sugababes’. The Brit award winning girl group have sold in excess of 15 million records, allowing Jade to tour extensively around the world and work with Ne-Yo, Bruno Mars and Cee-Lo Green, Stargate, Ryan Tedder and RedOne to name a few. Sugababes were named the most successful female act of the 21st Century with 18 UK top ten hits, 6 UK number 1 singles and 6 UK top ten albums, with the group winning over 60 awards. A standout member of the band, Jade became the face and body of Miss Ultimo Lingerie for Europe and fronted a fitness initiative campaign across the UK with Olympic medal winner Louis Smith.

Jade Ewen originally came to prominence representing the UK at the hugely anticipated annual Eurovision Song Contest. Having been chosen by the UK public she worked with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber where he composed and Diane Warren penned, the power ballad ‘It’s My Time’especially for this performance. Performing live in Moscow to an audience of over 25 million people accompanied by Andrew Lloyd Webber on piano, Jade achieved fifth place making her the most successful UK act in the last 15 years. A singer, dancer and actress from a young age, Jade won a full scholarship to the highly acclaimed Sylvia Young Theatre School in London which she attended for 5 years. As a teen Jade appeared in the Australian series ‘Out There’playing the lead role of Aggie Thackeray for ABC and CTW to critical acclaim, in a role which fully embodied her acting and dancing talents. She then went on to appear in ‘Mr Harvey Lights A Candle’ (BBC), ‘Myths’ (BBC) and the series ‘STEFFI’ (Emerald / Ch5) in the lead role of Lara Lovell. Early 2014 saw Jade make her adult stage debut taking on the role of Dee Dee in the hit musical ‘Tonight’s The Night’ to rave reviews and standing ovations. A compilation musical comedy written by Ben Elton with music and lyrics by Rod Stewart, Jade was applauded for her portrayal as the feisty chain smoking Dee Dee with critics describing her as ‘unrecognisable’ in the role and her voice as ‘simply sublime’.

Marking her London theatre debut she was most recently seen on stage taking on the much lauded role of Clara in the classic opera ‘Porgy and Bess’ at London Regents Park Open Air Theatre alongside the Broadway cast, directed by Timothy Sheader, to outstanding reviews. She reprised this role for a one off special performance at the 2015 Olivier Awards in London for which ‘Porgy and Bess’ was nominated. 2015 has seen Jade make her feature film debut with 'The Other Side Of Love' in the lead role of Shelley, and immediately start work on her second, titled 'The End Of A Gun' in the lead role of Lisa Durrant. Additionally she joined the cast of 'The Tracey Ullman Show' for BBC, seeing Traceys return to the BBC some 30 years later. Jade is currently starring in 'In The Heights' which made its London transfer at the end of 2015, taking on the role of Vanessa in this high-energy contemporary show, which centres on a variety of characters living in the neighborhood of Washington Heights, on the northern tip of Manhattan.

Jade is currently back in the recording studio working on new material with Tommy Mottola, Marcella Detroit, Josh Rhys Own and RocNation, and Guy Chambers. Away from the entertainment business, Jade is a patron of the charity ‘Young Carers’ – a subject close to her heart as both her parents are registered blind with Jade acting as their official carer. ​



DON GALLAGHER - Jafar

Don studied at Royal Holloway College, University of London.

Theatre credits include: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (West Yorkshire Playhouse) The Absence of War (Headlong Tour); Sweeny Todd(West Yorkshire Playhouse/Royal Exchange Manchester);Merchant of Venice, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, School for Scandal, Major Barbara, The Winter’s Tale, Woman in Mind, Chicago, Into the Woods, Hedda Gabler, Twelfth Night, West Side Story, Dracula (Birmingham Repertory Theatre) and The Cosmonaut’s Last Message (Tron Glasgow).His Magistrate, His Dark Materials, Stuff Happens (National Theatre); Henry IV Parts 1 & 2, Richard III, The Taming of the Shrew, The Painter of Dishonour, Back to Methuselah, Columbus (Royal Shakespeare Company); The Producers (Drury Lane); Les Miserables (The Palace Theatre); Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Palace Theatre) and Martin Guerre (Prince Edward Theatre).

Television credits include: George Gently IV & V, Best Possible Taste (Kenny Everett Story);Doctors, Casualty, A&E Series IV, Miss Marple, Poirot, Ballet Shoes, Hancock and Joan, Victoria and Albert, Lewis, Bad Girls, Medical Ethics, Body Guards, Inspector Linley Mysteries, Agatha Raisin, Valentines Kiss and The Dumping Ground.

Film credits include: The Bank Job, Melody and London Road.



PETER HOWE - Iago

Peter originated the role of Michael Wormwood in the multi award winning MATILDA: THE MUSICAL, directed by Matthew Warchus, at the RSC and in the West End. Theatre credits includeTHE CAPTAIN OF KOPENICK, directed by Adrian Noble at the National Theatre and originating the role of Sam Gamgee in the world premiere of THE LORD OF THE RINGS, at the Princess of Wales Theatre (Toronto) & Theatre Royal Drury Lane (West End).

Further recent credits include HOLES at the New Wimbledon Theatre and HANSEL AND GRETELat Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Peter was nominated for a DORA Award (Canadian equivalent of a Tony Award) for Best Actor in a Musical for LORD OF THE RINGS.

Peter was recently seen in an episode of DOCTORS for BBC Television and in the feature filmTAKING STOCK which premiered at the 2015 Raindance Film Festival.