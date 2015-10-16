BREAKING: West End Premiere Of Disney's Aladdin Confirmed For June 2016 Oct 16, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous Disney announced today that the Tony Award-winning new musical Aladdin will hold its West End premiere on Thursday 9 June 2016 at London's Prince Edward Theatre, with previews from Friday 27 May.

Broadway cast member Trevor Dion Nicholas will make his London stage debut as Genie. Full casting to be announced.

“In 1992, Howard Ashman, Alan Menken and Tim Rice’s reimagining of the Aladdin tale became the biggest movie of the year around the globe. Now 23 years later, Casey Nicholaw’s production lifts a whole new audience and sends them home on air,” said Thomas Schumacher President and Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions. “We are thrilled to fly Aladdin’s carpet to London where the show has found its ideal home in Cameron Mackintosh’s stunning Prince Edward Theatre.”

From Disney Theatrical Productions, the producer of The Lion King, Aladdin features the much-loved songs from the 1992 animated film as well as new music written by Tony, Olivier and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Shop Of Horrors). With lyrics from Olivier Award and two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and Olivier Award, three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), and a book by Beguelin, Aladdin is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

Aladdin is designed by six-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, three-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

Now in its second record-breaking year on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, where it has been seen by more than one million people, Aladdin opened at Tokyo’s Dentsu Shiki Theatre Umi in May 2015, will have its European premiere in December 2015 at the Stage Theatre Neue Flora, Hamburg, and will open in Sydney, Australia in 2016.