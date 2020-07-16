FAQ: Andrew Lloyd Webber — Cinderella 2021 musical

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical this ain't! Many details on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new Cinderella musical have been carefully kept under wraps and not much of the plot has emerged as of yet. What we do know is that it will be a complete reimagining of the fairytale you know and love based on an idea by Killing Eve’s Emerald Fennell. Whether this means the musical will have a modern twist remains to be seen but we are willing to bet there’ll be a Fairy Godmother involved and some sort of royal ball, where every eligible maiden in the hood is invited.

The new Cinderella musical is set to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre ( formerly the New London Theatre ) on 19 March 2021 and is booking until 24 October 2021. It is not yet clear whether the show is an open-ended run, as this will likely depend on how much it ends up grossing at the London box office.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has made the tough decision to postpone his new show to Spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, which slowed down the pre-production process. Despite the musical theatre impresario “impressing” on the government that theatres can reopen safely according to the South Korean model , more time is required from the logistical side of the house in order for ALW to put on a show as fabulous as a new Cinderella musical could and should be.

The former Heathers star, who is also known recently for portraying Fantine in Les Miserables, is still set to don the shimmering ballgown next year when ALW’s Cinderella is scheduled to make its world premiere. And in case you haven’t heard her belt “I Dreamed A Dream,” Carrie Hope Fletcher has got some nice pipes and really knows how to sing, making her a perfect choice to render some razzle-dazzle new numbers. And as an established children’s author, she’s also no stranger to fairytales (and shoes) with her latest publication — a retelling of Noel Streatfeild’s Ballet Shoes entitled Into the Spotlight — set to be released in bookstores on 17 September 2020.

We already know that Carrie Hope Fletcher will be stepping into the glass slipper. But who else is starring in the new Cinderella musical? Joining Fletcher onstage to play the Wicked Stepmother is none other than Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Death of a Salesman). The evil stepmother who gave Cinderella an impossible long list of chores is (un-)fondly remembered in the Disney animated film as “Lady Tremaine”, though it is unclear if the character will bear the same name for the new stage outing. Further casting for Cinderella The Musical at the Gillian Lynne Theatre will be announced in due course.

The Cinderella Gillian Lynne Theatre creative team features scriptwriter Emerald Fennell, Oscar-nominated lyricist David Zippel, director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, and, of course, the man behind the musical and music itself who needs no introduction: composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Other than the piece “Bad Cinderella”, which Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed to the public after uploading a video of himself playing the tune on the piano during the 2020 coronavirus lockdown in the UK, other song titles for the new stage musical Cinderella have yet to be released. But we are willing to bet they’ll be nothing short of show-stopping. This is Andrew Lloyd Webber, the creator of School of Rock, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera, that we’re talking about after all!

Matinee performances of Cinderella (Lloyd Webber musical) are scheduled to take place on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and occasionally Sundays at 3pm. Evening performances of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre take place on Mondays through Saturdays at 7.30pm.

The official Andrew Lloyd Webber Cinderella musical running time has not yet been released, but ticket buyers can expect a standard musical runtime of about 2 and a half hours. Details of the exact length will be finalised in due course.

The new 2021 Cinderella musical has yet to make its premiere, but its talented cast and creatives all point to a musical that’s destined to be a huge hit. Generally, any show attached to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s name becomes an absolute smash, which is why if the shoe fits, you should wear it to this stupendous production! 👠

Ticketholders to Cinderella in Autumn 2020 are advised to wait until their point of sale contacts them to arrange a refund or exchange for the newly rescheduled run.

It is not yet clear whether Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre will have social distancing measures in place or not. All of this will, of course, depend on current government restrictions/advice at the time. However, rest assured, you can book your Cinderella Andrew Lloyd Webber musical tickets with confidence knowing that the show’s creator has tested safety measures for theatres at the London Palladium that include temperature checks at the door, self-cleaning door handles, thermal imaging cameras, and more. There’s no denying the show will indeed go on in a safe and secure manner.

