Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News First Impressions: Aladdin The Musical
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    First Impressions: Aladdin The Musical

    Posted on | By Ellie Bannerman

    I must admit to being slightly upset at the news Miss Saigon would be closing in February 2016 to make room for Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre. Miss Saigon is a show I have loved on all viewings and it was surprising to me that such a seemingly successful show would be closing after only a couple of years. But it’s always good to get some new musical talent on the West End so I’ve decided to find out a bit more about Aladdin to try and get myself excited! 

     

    Based (unsurprisingly) on the well-known Disney classic, the show opened on Broadway in 2014 with Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed and James Monroe Iglehart in the leading roles. It’s been running ever since with international productions in Japan and Germany - so surely it can’t be that bad! I think the best place to get into a show is often from their Tony Awards performance - it’s essentially a great chance for the show to advertise itself with a brilliant live performance - so if Aladdin doesn’t impress here it won’t impress anywhere. After giving their performance of ‘Friend Like Me’ a view it’s clear that in traditional Disney style Aladdin doesn’t hold back in terms of excitement with fireworks, tap dancing and a stellar performance from Genie James Monroe Iglehart. It’s exactly what you’d expect from a Disney musical - enough cheesiness to fill a thousand pizzas, catchy tunes and big, impressive choreography.

    One of the reasons I think I wasn’t too excited by Aladdin was because I honestly thought it had already been done (most probably because I’ve been to see at least one pantomime based on the story) and it’s never been one of my favourite Disney films. But as I sit here listening to the soundtrack for the first time I am very much enjoying it and can certainly imagine it being a fun family show that will probably stick around for quite some time. Disney is a name people trust, and the security of a story people are already familiar with will make this a show people won’t hesitate to book tickets to. I just hope that these will be reasonably priced, allowing parents to take their children to see some top quality theatre!

    I can’t wait to see who gets cast in the Aladdin London production - especially in the role of the Genie for which James Monroe Iglehart won a Tony Award for in 2014. I will never forget his incredible acceptance speech which involved a praise shout and a victory dance! These are definitely some tough shoes to fill but I’m sure the power of Disney will attract a whole host of worthy actors who are up for the part. 

    After doing my research it’s fair to say I’m a bit more enthusiastic about Aladdin flying into London next year. It’s hard to go wrong with a Disney classic and although I’ll Miss Saigon (sorry for that awful pun) it will be interesting to see how this Broadway transfer casts its spell over the West End. 

    By Ellie Bannerman

    Related news

    Spotlight on Simon Stephens, playwright of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Not even a decade ago, the West End had a huge hit on their hands: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the N... Read more

    Back to the Future World Premiere Review (Manchester's Opera House)

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Back to the Future, the 1985 film, is no doubt a classic. Sci-fi fans adore it as well as those who aren’t nece... Read more

    King And I - event list

    Top 10 fun facts about The King and I

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Are you a big West End theatre buff? Think you know everything there is to know about The King and I? Well, ther... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies