    First Look: Production shots released for Pretty Woman at the Piccadilly Theatre

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The Pretty Woman musical opened for previews at the Piccadilly Theatre on Valentine's Day and will hold it's official press night tonight (2 March 2020).

    Pretty Woman West End production shots © Helen Maybanks


    Pretty Woman production shots released for West End production

    Official production shots taken by Helen Maybanks have been released of the West End cast of Pretty Woman in action. The hit stage musical stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis and opened for previews on 14 February 2020, approximately 30 years after the original film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere was released in cinemas worldwide.

    Pretty Woman full cast and creatives for West End run

    Also starring alongside Atkinson and Mac in the lead cast of Pretty Woman The Musical are Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Mark Holden as James Morse, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey, and Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca. 

    The cast is completed by Alex CharlesAlex HammondAndy BarkeAntony HewittBen DarcyCharlotte Elisabeth YorkeDamon GouldDaniel De BourgHannah DucharmeJemma AlexanderJoanna WoodwardKatie BradleyKatie MonksKimberly BlakeLily WangMatt JonesNicholas DuncanOliver BreninOlly ChristopherPaige Fenlon, and Serina Mathew.

    Pretty Woman is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and features original lyrics and music by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the original film's screenwriter J F Lawton and Garry Marshall

    The musical also boasts costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes; hair design by Josh Marquette; lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg; music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke; sound design by John Shivers; and scenic design by David Rockwell.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

