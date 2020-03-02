First Look: Production shots released for Pretty Woman at the Piccadilly Theatre

Pretty Woman West End production shots © Helen Maybanks



Pretty Woman production shots released for West End production

Official production shots taken by Helen Maybanks have been released of the West End cast of Pretty Woman in action. The hit stage musical stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis and opened for previews on 14 February 2020, approximately 30 years after the original film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere was released in cinemas worldwide.

Pretty Woman full cast and creatives for West End run

Also starring alongside Atkinson and Mac in the lead cast of Pretty Woman The Musical are Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Mark Holden as James Morse, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey, and Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca.

The cast is completed by Alex Charles, Alex Hammond, Andy Barke, Antony Hewitt, Ben Darcy, Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke, Damon Gould, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Jemma Alexander, Joanna Woodward, Katie Bradley, Katie Monks, Kimberly Blake, Lily Wang, Matt Jones, Nicholas Duncan, Oliver Brenin, Olly Christopher, Paige Fenlon, and Serina Mathew.

Pretty Woman is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and features original lyrics and music by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the original film's screenwriter J F Lawton and Garry Marshall.

The musical also boasts costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes; hair design by Josh Marquette; lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg; music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke; sound design by John Shivers; and scenic design by David Rockwell.

