London's West End Cast of Disney's Aladdin to open Children in Need Appeal Show
Posted on
| By Sarah Gengenbach
Curious about Disney's Aladdin on London's West End? Well don't be late when you tune in to Children in Need.
The cast of Disney's Aladdin will be opening the show with a breathtaking six minute medley of some of your favourite songs: Arabian Nights, A Whole New World and Friend Like Me.
Tune in to BBC ONE Friday November 18th at 7:30 p.m. to support this worthy cause and to hear the amazing West End cast of Disney's Aladdin open the show with songs that you already love.