London's West End Cast of Disney's Aladdin to open Children in Need Appeal Show

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

Curious about Disney's Aladdin on London's West End?  Well don't be late when you tune in to Children in Need.

 The cast of Disney's Aladdin will be opening the show with a breathtaking six minute medley of some of your favourite songs:  Arabian Nights, A Whole New World and Friend Like Me.
     Tune in to BBC ONE Friday November 18th at 7:30 p.m. to support this worthy cause and to hear the amazing West End cast of Disney's Aladdin open the show with songs that you already love.

By Sarah Gengenbach

Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

