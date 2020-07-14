LTD exclusive interview with Godspell actress Natalie Green Jul 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal Excitement is brewing as the highly anticipated Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert, which reunites Ruthie Henshall with Darren Day from the 1993 studio recording, is set to stream online next month from 27 to 29 August for charity. Our blogger Kay Johal was fortunate enough to have a socially distanced chat with one of the stars of the show, Natalie Green (The Prince of Egypt). Read the Q&A session in full below.

Natalie Green answers our questions one month ahead of the Godspell 50th Anniversary Charity Concert online premiere.

Interview with Natalie Green

Hi Nat! Thank you for agreeing to do this interview with me. I know that you have a long and varied experience in theatre, from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Whistle Down the Wind to Hair and now The Prince of Egypt, which is making a very welcome return back to the West End later this year. You have also been cast in the 50th Anniversary Godspell charity concert, many congratulations! Let’s pour a socially distanced green tea and have a chat!

__________

KJ: How did you become a performer?



NG: When I was about 8 years old, a friend of mine wanted to go to a dance school near where we lived and asked me if I wanted to go with her. I said yes and they had their own Children’s Agency. My mum, Jacqueline, put me on their books without really thinking anything of it. I ended up auditioning for Whistle and I got it. It all started from there and I absolutely loved it. I didn’t want to do anything else.

KJ: What are your favourite shows?



NG: I have too many to mention! A few firm favourites are Come From Away, The Last Five Years, Les Mis, Miss Saigon and Dog Fight are just a few. Hard question Kay!

KJ: How was lockdown affected you? What have you been doing for work?



NG: I think like everyone else it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. I have good weeks and bad weeks. I have felt very frustrated. I should be in a show and rehearsing for another and its been very intense at times.

On the other hand, I have been able to work on my personal growth and I have worked on myself. I have kept up my fitness because that helps me mentally and physically. I appreciate what I do have and what’s around me more. I've been on some beautiful walks in forests that are only around the corner from me, that I didn't realise that where there. It’s made me confirm just how much I love what I do.

KJ: Have you been working during the lockdown?



NG: I didn't work until my mum went back to work. In that time, I’ve been taken a few workshops to keep my hand in and am currently working at a Drive-In Cinema, delivering food to the cars and welcoming them in.

KJ: What is your role in The Prince of Egypt?



NG: I am a Swing (I cover 6 ensemble members). It’s a very active role and lots of lines to remember! I understudy for Queen Tuya and Yocheved.

KJ: How did Godspell come about?



NG: I have been working with Michael Quinn recently, who is one of the producers of Godspell. I also performed in Godspell at the Union Theatre about 9 or so years ago that Michael Strassen directed. I was and I am lucky that they both wanted me to be involved with such an epic cast that includes Darren Day, Ruthie Henshall and Sam Tutty amongst others.

KJ: How are you managing to rehearse?



NG: We are doing everything via Zoom and it is very strange. It is do-able but tricky, because of slight time delays from everyone, for example. It’s not the same and harder to create when we are not all in the same room. However, we are making it work and doing the best we can to create a beautiful concert version for you all.

KJ: When and where can we see you?



NG: You can catch us on 27, 28 and 29 August online on Hope Mill Theatre's website.

__________

You can get your digital Godspell tickets here.