Musical stars to perform new concert series Tonight at the London Coliseum Jul 29, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A brand new concert series starring major West End musical theatre stars has been announced for September this year. Tonight at the London Coliseum will be streamed direct online and is set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet), Sexton & Fowler (Bat Out of Hell), Sharon D Clarke (Caroline, or Change), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), and Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera). Specific dates and streaming information have yet to be announced.

Tonight at the London Coliseum, coming soon to a small screen near you!

New series Tonight at the London Coliseum to support the ENO Contingency Fund

London musical stars will perform concerts live on the Coliseum stage this September and streamed online, it has been announced. Entitled Tonight at the London Coliseum, the new series will take place on a daily basis for a whole week. Tickets for each concert stream are priced at £15, part of which will be a donation to the ENO Contingency Fund to help make opera more accessible to young people.

Tonight at the London Coliseum cast and creative team

The series' creative supervisor will be Annabel Mutale Reed and it will star the likes of Sharon Sexton, Sharon D Clarke, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Kerry Ellis, Cassidy Janson, Rob Fowler, and Ramin Karimloo.

The online streamed event is produced by Brian Zeilinger and Jack Maple on behalf of Take Two Theatricals and in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter on behalf of Carter Dixon Productions.

What else is in store for Tonight at the London Coliseum?

The new Tonight at the London Coliseum series will feature a new musical entitled After You, which is directed by Jordan Murphy and composed by Katie Lam and Alex Parker. It is set on a cruise ship that sets sail from the southern tip of England and heads to New York City. The musical stars Bradley Jaden (Les Miserables) and Alexia Khadime (The Prince of Egypt).

The home of English National Opera will also play host to Hairspray in 2021!

In case you missed it, Hairspray starring Michael Ball has been rescheduled and is set to run at the London Coliseum from 22 April 2021 until 28 August 2021. Tickets to see Hairspray The Musical, which was adapted for the stage from John Waters' 1988 American comedy of the same name that starred Ricki Lake and Divine, are now available from £24 and up.

____________