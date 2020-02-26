Remaining time: 
    New musical CASES to run at The Other Palace Studio in London this spring

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    In 'case' you missed it, the new musical by composer Dominic Powell entitled Cases is set to play a strictly limited season at The Other Palace Studio this spring. The show received its world premiere back in 2017 at the Phoenix Arts Club and will now return to the London stage with a West End and international cast.

    Cases cast images shot by © ZiebellPhotography


    Cases musical to run at London's Other Palace Studio come March

    Cases opens on 31 March at the Other Palace Studio in London where it will run for just two and a half weeks until 18 April 2020. The show's run will coincide with the ongoing run of hit musical Be More Chill, which is showing in the venue's main space.

    Who is starring in Cases The Musical?

    The Cases musical stars Adrian Hansel (Hairspray, FAMEFive Guys Named Moe) as Maxwell, Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat Out of Hell, Brooklyn) as Dr Folk, Maiya Quansah-Breed (SIX) as Sophia, and Sabrina Aloueche (Les Miserables, We Will Rock You) as Victoria.

    What is the musical Cases about?

    Dominic Powell's Cases musical centres on a group of four starving artists struggling to find their true artistic voice and creative freedom. Maxwell (Hansel) is an arrogant, emerging theatre director and actor; Sophia (Quansah-Breed) is an out-of-work costume designer and jobbing artist; Dr Folk (Patrick-Walker) is a well-versed experience producer; and Victoria (Aloueche) is a devisor and dissatisfied actress.

    Cases creative team

    Cases is written by Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and BRIT School graduated writer and composer Dominic Powell and is co-produced by Michael Auger from Britain's Got Talent's winning group Collabro.

    Tickets for Cases at The Other Palace Studio now on sale from £15!

    Don't miss the highly anticipated return of Cases in London this spring! Exploring themes of heartache, sacrifices, and victories, this spectacular show boasts 'marvellous compositions' and 'terrific numbers' (British Theatre). There are only 21 performances scheduled for this new musical, so be sure to book your Cases tickets sharpish to secure the best seats at the Other Palace Studio and avoid disappointment.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

