Nominees for the annual Black British Theatre Awards announced! Sep 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Black British Theatre Awards returns to celebrate and recognise Black British talent within the UK theatre industry. The annual awards have announced that this year they will be broadcast on Sky Arts this October and will be hosted at the Young Vic! Nominees see actors and creatives alike be recognised, including Sharon D Clarke, Miriam-Teak Lee and Nicole Raquel Dennis. Read below for the full list of nominees.

Best Director Award For A Play Or Musical

Clint Dyer - Death of England (National Theatre)

Nadia Latif - Fairview (Young Vic Theatre)

Ola Ince - Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse)

Roy Alexander Weise - Master Harold &... and the boys (National Theatre)

Best Producer Award

Adrian Grant - Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)

Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter - Turn Up (Cadogan Hall)

Tobi Kyeremateng - My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid) (Royal Court

Theatre)

Best Choreographer Award

Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE - REDD (Barbican Theatre)

Lanre Malaolu - Pass Over (Kiln Theatre)

Shelley Maxwell - Master Harold &... and the boys (National Theatre)

Best Dance Performance In A Dance Production Award

Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE - REDD (Barbican Theatre)

Marcelino Sambé - The Cellist (Royal Opera House)

Best Dance Production Award

Ingoma - Ballet Black (Barbican Theatre)

REDD - Boy Blue (Barbican Theatre)

Some Like It Hip Hop - ZooNation (Peacock Theatre)

Best Use Of Innovation And Technology

Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter - Turn Up (Cadogan Hall)

Light And Sound Recognition Award

Carmen Wright

Simeon Miller

Tony Gayle

Costume Design Recognition Award

Jodie Simone Howe

Maybelle Laye

Natalie Pryce

Book And Lyrics Recognition Award

Arinzé Kene

Roy Williams

Shirley Thompson OBE

Musical Director Recognition Award

Ian Oakley

Sean Green

Shiloh Coke

Casting Director Recognition Award

Isabella Odoffin

Best Male Actor In A Play

Lucian Msamati - Master Harold ... and the boys (National Theatre)

Paapa Essiedu - Pass Over (Kiln Theatre)

Valentine Olukoga - The Fishermen (Trafalgar Studios)

Best Female Actor In A Play

Rakie Ayola - On Bear Ridge (Royal Court Theatre)

Ronke Adekoluejo - Three Sisters (National Theatre)

Sharon D Clarke - Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre)

Best Supporting Male Actor In A Play

Arinzé Kene - Death of a Salesman (Young Vic Theatre)

Nari Blair-Mangat - Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre)

Reice Weathers - The Upstart Crow (Gielgud Theatre)

Best Supporting Female Actor In A Play

Cherrelle Skeete - The High Table (Bush Theatre)

Michele Austin - Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre)

Rosalind Eleazar - Uncle Vanya (Harold Pinter Theatre)

Best Production Play

Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre)

Fairview (Young Vic Theatre)

Three Sisters (National Theatre)

Best Male Actor In A Musical Award

Jason Brock - Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)

Jonathan Andrew Hume - Come from Away (Phoenix Theatre)

Noah Thomas - Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre)

Best Female Actor In A Musical Award

Aisha Jawando - TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre)

Maiya Quansah-Breed - Six the Musical (Arts Theatre)

Miriam-Teak Lee - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

Best Supporting Male Actor In A Musical Award

Arun Blair-Mangat - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

Nicholas McLean - Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre)

Tarinn Callender - Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre)

Best Supporting Female Actor In A Musical Award

Melanie La Barrie - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

Nicole Raquel Dennis - Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre)

Shanay Holmes - The Bridges of Madison County (Menier Chocolate Factory)

Best Musical Production Award

Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre)

Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre)

LGBTQ+ Champion Award

Arun Blair-Mangat

Layton Williams

Rikki Beadle-Blair

Disability Champion Award

Chris Fonseca

Rachel Nwokoro

Best Teacher Of Performing Arts As A Subject Award

David Blake - WAC Arts

Dollie Henry - Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance

Kamara Gray - Urdang Academy/Artistry Youth Dance

Best Recent Graduate Award

Danielle Fiamanya - Guildford School of Acting

Stacy Abalogun - Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Tonye Scott-Obene - Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

Lifetime Achievement Award

Shirley Thompson