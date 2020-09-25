Nominees for the annual Black British Theatre Awards announced!
| By Jade Ali
The Black British Theatre Awards returns to celebrate and recognise Black British talent within the UK theatre industry. The annual awards have announced that this year they will be broadcast on Sky Arts this October and will be hosted at the Young Vic! Nominees see actors and creatives alike be recognised, including Sharon D Clarke, Miriam-Teak Lee and Nicole Raquel Dennis. Read below for the full list of nominees.
Black British Theatre Awards full list of nominees
Best Director Award For A Play Or Musical
Clint Dyer - Death of England (National Theatre)
Nadia Latif - Fairview (Young Vic Theatre)
Ola Ince - Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse)
Roy Alexander Weise - Master Harold &... and the boys (National Theatre)
Best Producer Award
Adrian Grant - Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)
Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter - Turn Up (Cadogan Hall)
Tobi Kyeremateng - My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid) (Royal Court
Theatre)
Best Choreographer Award
Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE - REDD (Barbican Theatre)
Lanre Malaolu - Pass Over (Kiln Theatre)
Shelley Maxwell - Master Harold &... and the boys (National Theatre)
Best Dance Performance In A Dance Production Award
Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE - REDD (Barbican Theatre)
Marcelino Sambé - The Cellist (Royal Opera House)
Best Dance Production Award
Ingoma - Ballet Black (Barbican Theatre)
REDD - Boy Blue (Barbican Theatre)
Some Like It Hip Hop - ZooNation (Peacock Theatre)
Best Use Of Innovation And Technology
Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter - Turn Up (Cadogan Hall)
Light And Sound Recognition Award
Carmen Wright
Simeon Miller
Tony Gayle
Costume Design Recognition Award
Jodie Simone Howe
Maybelle Laye
Natalie Pryce
Book And Lyrics Recognition Award
Arinzé Kene
Roy Williams
Shirley Thompson OBE
Musical Director Recognition Award
Ian Oakley
Sean Green
Shiloh Coke
Casting Director Recognition Award
Isabella Odoffin
Best Male Actor In A Play
Lucian Msamati - Master Harold ... and the boys (National Theatre)
Paapa Essiedu - Pass Over (Kiln Theatre)
Valentine Olukoga - The Fishermen (Trafalgar Studios)
Best Female Actor In A Play
Rakie Ayola - On Bear Ridge (Royal Court Theatre)
Ronke Adekoluejo - Three Sisters (National Theatre)
Sharon D Clarke - Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre)
Best Supporting Male Actor In A Play
Arinzé Kene - Death of a Salesman (Young Vic Theatre)
Nari Blair-Mangat - Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre)
Reice Weathers - The Upstart Crow (Gielgud Theatre)
Best Supporting Female Actor In A Play
Cherrelle Skeete - The High Table (Bush Theatre)
Michele Austin - Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre)
Rosalind Eleazar - Uncle Vanya (Harold Pinter Theatre)
Best Production Play
Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre)
Fairview (Young Vic Theatre)
Three Sisters (National Theatre)
Best Male Actor In A Musical Award
Jason Brock - Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)
Jonathan Andrew Hume - Come from Away (Phoenix Theatre)
Noah Thomas - Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre)
Best Female Actor In A Musical Award
Aisha Jawando - TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre)
Maiya Quansah-Breed - Six the Musical (Arts Theatre)
Miriam-Teak Lee - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Best Supporting Male Actor In A Musical Award
Arun Blair-Mangat - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Nicholas McLean - Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre)
Tarinn Callender - Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre)
Best Supporting Female Actor In A Musical Award
Melanie La Barrie - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Nicole Raquel Dennis - Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre)
Shanay Holmes - The Bridges of Madison County (Menier Chocolate Factory)
Best Musical Production Award
Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre)
Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre)
LGBTQ+ Champion Award
Arun Blair-Mangat
Layton Williams
Rikki Beadle-Blair
Disability Champion Award
Chris Fonseca
Rachel Nwokoro
Best Teacher Of Performing Arts As A Subject Award
David Blake - WAC Arts
Dollie Henry - Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance
Kamara Gray - Urdang Academy/Artistry Youth Dance
Best Recent Graduate Award
Danielle Fiamanya - Guildford School of Acting
Stacy Abalogun - Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Tonye Scott-Obene - Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts
Lifetime Achievement Award
Shirley Thompson