Nominees for the annual Black British Theatre Awards announced!

Posted on | By Jade Ali

The Black British Theatre Awards returns to celebrate and recognise Black British talent within the UK theatre industry. The annual awards have announced that this year they will be broadcast on Sky Arts this October and will be hosted at the Young Vic! Nominees see actors and creatives alike be recognised, including Sharon D Clarke, Miriam-Teak Lee and Nicole Raquel Dennis. Read below for the full list of nominees.

Nominees for the annual Black British Theatre Awards announced!
Sharon D Clarke, Miriam-Teak Lee, Nicole Raquel Dennis and Arun Blair-Mangat amongst nominees for Black British Theatre Awards

Black British Theatre Awards full list of nominees

Best Director Award For A Play Or Musical

Clint Dyer - Death of England (National Theatre)
Nadia Latif - Fairview (Young Vic Theatre)
Ola Ince - Appropriate (Donmar Warehouse)
Roy Alexander Weise - Master Harold &... and the boys (National Theatre)

Best Producer Award

Adrian Grant - Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)
Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter - Turn Up (Cadogan Hall)
Tobi Kyeremateng - My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid) (Royal Court
Theatre)

Best Choreographer Award

Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE - REDD (Barbican Theatre)
Lanre Malaolu - Pass Over (Kiln Theatre)
Shelley Maxwell - Master Harold &... and the boys (National Theatre)

Best Dance Performance In A Dance Production Award

Kenrick ‘H2O' Sandy MBE - REDD (Barbican Theatre)
Marcelino Sambé - The Cellist (Royal Opera House)

Best Dance Production Award

Ingoma - Ballet Black (Barbican Theatre)
REDD - Boy Blue (Barbican Theatre)
Some Like It Hip Hop - ZooNation (Peacock Theatre)

Best Use Of Innovation And Technology

Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter - Turn Up (Cadogan Hall)

Light And Sound Recognition Award

Carmen Wright
Simeon Miller
Tony Gayle

Costume Design Recognition Award

Jodie Simone Howe
Maybelle Laye
Natalie Pryce

Book And Lyrics Recognition Award

Arinzé Kene
Roy Williams
Shirley Thompson OBE

Musical Director Recognition Award

Ian Oakley
Sean Green
Shiloh Coke

Casting Director Recognition Award

Isabella Odoffin

Best Male Actor In A Play

Lucian Msamati - Master Harold ... and the boys (National Theatre)
Paapa Essiedu - Pass Over (Kiln Theatre)
Valentine Olukoga - The Fishermen (Trafalgar Studios)

Best Female Actor In A Play

Rakie Ayola - On Bear Ridge (Royal Court Theatre)
Ronke Adekoluejo - Three Sisters (National Theatre)
Sharon D Clarke - Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre)

Best Supporting Male Actor In A Play

Arinzé Kene - Death of a Salesman (Young Vic Theatre)
Nari Blair-Mangat - Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre)
Reice Weathers - The Upstart Crow (Gielgud Theatre)

Best Supporting Female Actor In A Play

Cherrelle Skeete - The High Table (Bush Theatre)
Michele Austin - Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse Theatre)
Rosalind Eleazar - Uncle Vanya (Harold Pinter Theatre)

Best Production Play

Death of a Salesman (Piccadilly Theatre)
Fairview (Young Vic Theatre)
Three Sisters (National Theatre)

Best Male Actor In A Musical Award

Jason Brock - Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)
Jonathan Andrew Hume - Come from Away (Phoenix Theatre)
Noah Thomas - Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre)

Best Female Actor In A Musical Award

Aisha Jawando - TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre)
Maiya Quansah-Breed - Six the Musical (Arts Theatre)
Miriam-Teak Lee - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)

Best Supporting Male Actor In A Musical Award

Arun Blair-Mangat - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Nicholas McLean - Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre)
Tarinn Callender - Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre)

Best Supporting Female Actor In A Musical Award

Melanie La Barrie - & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre)
Nicole Raquel Dennis - Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre)
Shanay Holmes - The Bridges of Madison County (Menier Chocolate Factory)

Best Musical Production Award

Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre)
Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre)
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre)

LGBTQ+ Champion Award

Arun Blair-Mangat
Layton Williams
Rikki Beadle-Blair

Disability Champion Award

Chris Fonseca
Rachel Nwokoro

Best Teacher Of Performing Arts As A Subject Award

David Blake - WAC Arts
Dollie Henry - Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance
Kamara Gray - Urdang Academy/Artistry Youth Dance

Best Recent Graduate Award

Danielle Fiamanya - Guildford School of Acting
Stacy Abalogun - Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Tonye Scott-Obene - Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts

Lifetime Achievement Award

Shirley Thompson

Jade Ali
By Jade Ali

A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

Related news

The Play That Goes Wrong returns to the West End!

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

Thanks to the hard work from Nimax Theatres, theatre is making a come back. Social distancing and Covid-secure being ... Read more

Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny show to run at the Palace Theatre this November

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Jimmy Carr's touring show Terribly Funny is set to stop in London at the Palace Theatre this November! Perhaps be... Read more

Government confirms live theatre can continue and will be exempt from curfew

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given theatres the go-ahead to continue with social distancing measures. It was furt... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies