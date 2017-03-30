Our Top Shows To See This Easter Mar 30, 2017 | By Posted on| By Shanine Salmon Easter has arrived late this year (something to do with the moon, I think, rather than to torture any caregivers of children) and once again you have no idea what to do with them for two weeks. I hope these suggestions, as well as lots of lamb and chocolate, get you through the school holidays.

My First Ballet: Cinderella, Peacock Theatre

Dance is a nice, gentle introduction to performance arts for younger children and quite enjoyable for the dazed, and maybe tired, adults in your life. With a narrator to help the young audience follow the story and a shortened version of Prokofiev’s ravishing score, My First Ballet: Cinderella is a unique collaboration between English National Ballet and English National Ballet School.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Gielgud Theatre

If I had it my way this would be on my list of shows to see until the end of time. Sadly, we only have until 3 June so this is one of the last opportunities to see the show before it goes away on a UK tour. Recommended for 11 or older. The show contains strong language and scenes that younger children may find distressing. It is about 15 year old Christopher and how finding a dead dog one night changes his life forever.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Criterion Theatre

A good farce works for all the family. The Mischief Theatre Company follow Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong with a bank robbery sure to go wrong. Suitable for 10+

The Wipers Times, Arts Theatre

Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s The Wipers Times tells the true and extraordinary story of the satirical newspaper created in the mud and mayhem of the Somme. Following a sell-out national tour, The Wipers Times transfers to the West End for a strictly limited season ending 13 May. 12+ recommended

An American in Paris, Dominion Theatre

Recommended for ages 6 + this Tony-Award winning transfer features heavily on stunning choreography and ballet and is a nice gentle approach into the more adult musicals on the West End stage. Featuring its original, award-winning Broadway stars, and an exceptional company of 50 actors, dancers and musicians, An American in Paris tells the story of a young American GI pursuing his dream to make it as a painter in the aftermath of war.

Disney’s Aladdin, Prince Edward Theatre

This is a jump out of your seat extravaganza of a show that shows no sign of slowing down as it approaches its year anniversary in the West End. Over 350 costumes, stunning sets and Trevor Dion Nicholas as the Genie is not to be missed. 6+ for content. Under 3s not admitted.

Whatever your plans are this Easter, I hope you have fun, see shows, and aren’t defeated by egg-shaped chocolates.