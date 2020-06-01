Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

    Pretty Woman actress Aimie Atkinson raises £10,421 for Save the Children with 24hr concert

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ending their epic 24hr fundraiser performance with the fitting "We Are The Champions" by Queen, Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman) and Tom Gribby certainly are champions in helping a good cause. The two announced yesterday that their musical-a-thon managed to raise a whopping £10,421 for Save the Children's Coronavirus Appeal! In case you didn't tune in, Atkinson and Gribby were joined by a whole host of West End and UK theatre stars, who helped show their support.

    Pretty Woman actress Aimie Atkinson raises £10,421 for Save the Children with 24hr concert
    Aimie Atkinson makes West End history this year with an unprecedented 24-hour marathon in aid of Save the Children!

    Who joined Aimie Atkinson for the Save the Children 24hr musical-a-thon?

    The 24-hour marathon of hit musical songs saw many of Atkinon's fellow actors and co-stars join the digital stage, including:

    Alex Charles (Pretty Woman The Musical), Amy Hart, Andy Barke (Pretty Woman), Antony Hewitt, Arun Blair-Mangat, Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke (Pretty Woman), Courtney Monsma (SIX, Frozen Australia), Gabriela Garcia (West Side Story), Grace Mouat (& Juliet), Helen K Wint, Ian Virgo, Jaye'J | Jarnéia, Jerry Mitchell, Joanne Clifton (BBC Strictly winner 2016), Jodie Steele, Johndeep More (The Secret Garden), Katie Bradley (Pretty Woman), Katy Richardson (SIX), Kimberley Blake (Pretty Woman), La Voix (Britain's Got Talent), Marisha Wallace (Hairspray, Dreamgirls), Max Harwood (Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Movie), Millie O'Connell (SIX, Be More Chill), Natalie May Paris (SIX), Neil McDermott, Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Samantha Barks (Frozen The Musical), Samantha Pauly (SIX), Sharaz Younas, Steph Parry (Mamma Mia, 42nd Street), and Vinegar Strokes (Drag Race UK).

    It's not too late to donate to Save the Children!

    The COVID-19 pandemic has hit families hard, especially the world's poorest families. Ensure that children across the UK and the world get the support they so desperately need, whether it be providing food on the table or a roof over their heads. Save the Children has been supporting children and families across the UK during the coronavirus pandemic and they could use another helping hand!

    🎁 Donate to Save the Children's Coronavirus Appeal here.
