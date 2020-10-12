Pretty Woman extends West End run, new tickets on sale now! Oct 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End production of Pretty Woman has announced a new extension of its run. The musical based on the 1990 blockbuster hit is now booking at London's Piccadilly Theatre until early summer 2021 with tickets for the newly added performances on sale today!

Danny Mac and Aimie Atkinson star in Pretty Woman in London, now extended!

Pretty Woman announces West End extension with additional tickets now available for purchase!

Pretty Woman has now extended its booking period for its West End run at the Piccadilly, it has been announced. The smash-hit musical is now booking until Saturday, 5 June 2021 with tickets on sale now from just £18 and up!



About the newly COVID-secure Piccadilly Theatre

Home to Pretty Woman starring Aimie Atkinson as Vivian, the Piccadilly Theatre in London has taken steps to become a COVID-secure venue. There will only be contactless purchases and e-Tickets/print-at-home tickets with scanned entry at the door.

Temperature checks will also be conducted at the theatre upon entering the building. Customers who are turned away for showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who are shown to have a high fever will likely be asked to reschedule their tickets or be issued a refund according to the policy currently in effect.

Pretty Woman continues to strut down the West End stage

When Vivian meets a wealthy businessman while working on Sunset Boulevard, she becomes hired to keep him company at a series of social events. The two grow close, but their lifestyles couldn't be further apart. Despite their differences on the social ladder, Edward doesn't want to let her go. But when he offers Vivian a deal that strays too far from everything she ever wanted, she turns him down. In the end, will it be too late for Edward and his white horse to come around?

Pretty Woman COVID-secure London theatre tickets from £18!

You don't want to miss one of the most beloved rom-coms of all time play out live on the London theatre stage! Book your Pretty Woman tickets today to secure the best seats at the Piccadilly Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts.