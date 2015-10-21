Shaun's Broadway Report #2: In A New York State Of Mind Oct 21, 2015 | By Posted on| By Shaun Nolan As I said before in my first edition in this series, I am a massive fan of Broadway theatre and keep up with all of the Broadway buzz just as much as I do with West End buzz (maybe even more!?) I’m sure most of you do as well but if you don’t, or if you’re worried you might have missed some bits out this past month, then I’m back again with another Broadway Report.

A lot has happened since I last gave you all a massive update on what’s been happening on the Great White Way so let’s start with openings. The transfer of the hit West End play King Charles III began previews on October 10th at the Music Box Theatre with the majority of the West End company reprising their roles. The Gloria Estefan biomusical ON YOUR FEET also started previews this month at the Marquis Theatre and looks like it’s going to have a promising run, whilst the first production of Dames At Sea on Broadway (starring Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margheritta) started previews at the Helen Hayes as well. Finally, Olivier and Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga opened in new musical Allegiance alongside George Takei and Telly Leung at the Longacre Theatre on October 6th with an official opening night set for November 8th.

As for some future openings, Lord Of The Dance announced that it will make its Broadway bow following its final stint in London at the Playhouse Theatre. The show will open at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre on November 7th and will conclude its limited run on January 3rd. The Sara Barielles scored musical adaptation of the cult classic film WAITRESS also announced an official Broadway run this month with previews starting March 25th at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The production will star Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller who led the show out of town at the American Repertory Theatre (Mueller won her Tony for originating Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway in 2014).

A few big casting changes were announced this month as well. Tony nominee Andrew Rannells will take over from Jonathan Groff as King George in the smash hit new musical Hamilton from October 27th to November 29th while Groff films the new season of his TV show ‘Looking’. Meanwhile at the Circle in the Square, pint-sized Tony nominee Sydney Lucas departed Fun Home the other week and has since been replaced with Matilda alum Gabriella Pizzolo.

Speaking of Hamilton, the cast album from the new hit show dropped this month and charted extremely highly. The album landed at No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200, which is the highest rating for a Broadway cast album since 1963. The album obviously led the cast recording charts at No. 1 and sat respectively on the Hip Hop charts at No. 3. On top of that, it was announced this month that the show’s creator Lin Manuel-Miranda plans to film the show with the original Broadway cast before June when the cast officially changes. Maybe we’ll get to see this show much sooner than we think as rumour has it the show is aiming for the New London Theatre in 2017... watch this space!

Is there anything you’re particularly excited to see happen on the Great White Way, or is there anything you think that I’ve missed? You can tweet me @shaunycat and let me know!