The Comedy About A Bank Robbery to end its West End run after 4 years

Final call for theatregoers to see this brilliantly clever production by Mischief Theatre before it ends its London run!

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery must end 3 May 2020!

Mischief Theatre Company's The Comedy About A Bank Robbery will play its final performances at the Criterion Theatre this May, it has been announced. The hit play first opened near Piccadilly Circus four years ago and will now be closing its doors on Sunday, 3 May 2020.

Whilst the news may come as sad to fans of Mischief Theatre, the company will still have two of its other productions running concurrently in the West End: the immensely popular Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre and the critically acclaimed and wildly entertaining Magic Goes Wrong at the Vaudeville Theatre, the latter of which recently extended its run to 30 August 2020.

What is The Comedy About A Bank Robbery About?

Set in the summer of 1958, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery follows an escaped convict and his scheming girlfriend who are hellbent on stealing a priceless diamond from the vaults of the Minneapolis City Bank. They team up with six other burglars, and with the help of a sleepy security guard, it appears they might just have a chance at pulling off the big heist — that is of course until nothing goes right!

Who is currently starring in The Comedy About A Bank Robbery?

The play currently stars Ashley Tucker as Ruth Monaghan, Damian Lynch as Robin Freeboys, David Coomber as Neil Cooper, Jon Trenchard as Warren Slax, Julia Frith as Caprice Freeboys, Killian Macardle as Officer Randal Chuck, Liam Jeavons as Mitch Ruscitti, Sean Carey as Sam Monaghan, and George Hannigan as Everyone Else.

The West End cast of The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is completed by understudies Charlotte Duffy, Eddy Westbury, Julie Cullen, Ross Virgo, and Tom Hopcroft.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery West End creative team

The Mischief Theatre production is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward with original direction by Mark Bell and Nancy Zamit. It features associate musical direction by Barbara Hockaday, costume design by Roberto Surace, design by David Farley, lighting design by David Howe, musical direction and arrangement by Joey Hickman, and sound design by Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery tickets available from £12 and up!

Last chance to see The Comedy About A Bank Robbery before it closes! Filled with endless belly laughs and bundles of fun, the play will officially end its four-year run in the West End come May.