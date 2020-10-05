The Show Must Go On charity concert Live at The Palace Theatre in November! Oct 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End unites, pooling their talents to put on a special series of charity concerts for one weekend only this November. The Theatre Support Fund+, the team behind The Show Must Go campaign and Take Two Theatricals join forces to present The Show Must Go! Live at The Palace Theatre which will open 13 to 15 November for just four performances. All profits from The Show Must Go On Live concert tickets will be donated to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund.

The Show Must Go On! Live at The Palace Theatre! concert series coming this November!

Who will perform in The Show Must Go Live at The Palace Theatre?

Already confirmed for this celebration of West End talent are the casts of & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Lion King, Matilda, SIX, The Prince of Egypt, Mamma Mia, TINA The Musical and Wicked who will perform. There are also further shows to join the list and an all-star cast which will be announced soon!

The Show Must Go On Live creative team

The concert series The Show Must Go On will be directed by Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox. The creative team will consist of Soutra Gilmour (set design), Fray Studio (video design), Neil Austin and Howard Hudson (lighting), Adam Fisher (sound) and Stephen Brooker (conductor).

What is The Show Must Go On about?

The Show Must Go On is a campaign that was set up following the closures of theatres on 16 March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The Theatre Support Fund+ was set up with the aim of donating to three charities: Acting For Others, Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. Money was made via donations and the selling of t-shirts, tote bags, mugs, face masks, etc.

The Show Must Go On concert series will be a celebration of the West End, showcasing their talents whilst bringing the theatre community together, and all whilst raising money for those in the industry who are in need during these hard times.

Tickets for The Show Must Go On Live at The Palace Theatre!

The Show Must Go On tickets go on sale Tuesday 6 October and they’re bound to sell out fast! This extremely limited series of concerts will begin at the Palace Theatre on 13 November with four performances and commencing 15 November. Don’t miss out on your chance to see the casts of the biggest West End shows this year whilst simultaneously supporting our beloved theatre industry!