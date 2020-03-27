West End Theatre Through the Ages: From the Plague to COVID-19

London's West End is no stranger to coping with difficult times, and whilst COVID-19 is something new, the shutdown sure isn't. Over the centuries, London theatre has survived the bubonic plague, multiple fires, two World Wars, and that ghastly Lord of the Rings musical. There's no doubt the industry will be taking a huge hit this year due to the coronavirus crisis, but we are confident the West End and UK theatres will bounce back stronger than ever before.
For #WorldTheatreDay this year, we're hopping into Doc Brown's DeLorean and travelling through time. Join us in discovering the many dark moments in West End history that we've managed to overcome.