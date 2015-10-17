You Ain't Never Had A Friend Like... Aladdin At The Prince Edward Theatre Confirmed June 2016

Previews start May 27th at the renowned London theatre owned by the show's London producer Cameron Mackintosh - official opening night is set for June 9th. To add to this amazing mix, Trevor Dion Nicholas who is Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart's standby in the Broadway production will take centre stage as the Genie. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Don't know what on Earth Disney's Aladdin is even about? Aladdin follows the titular character's journey from rags to riches as he finds love in the Princess Jasmine, all while working off of three wishes he's been given by the Genie. The Evil Jafar is there to stop Aladdin from succeeding, but who wins at the end of the day? Featuring hit songs like "A Whole New World", "Arabian Nights" and "Friend Like Me", the original animated classic was a box office success in the 1990s and the stage show has already been a major success on Broadway.

