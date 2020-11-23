An Evening With Kathy Burke Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

An Evening With Kathy Burke

Kathy Burke comes to London's Lyric Theatre for one night only!

Important information

Running time
1hr 30min (no interval)
Performance dates
Monday 23 November
Special notice
Online Venue Check-In: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre. E-Tickets will be given

Next Available Performances of An Evening With Kathy Burke

TODAY is 14th October 2020

November 2020

Tags:

PlayLast Chance To SeeContemporaryStar PowerLimited RunAn Audience With...

We use cookies