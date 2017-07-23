Menu
Dance My First Ballet: Cinderella
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Offer My First Ballet: Cinderella Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    My First Ballet: Cinderella

    Treat your family to a magical ballet experience with Cinderella

    5 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This show is suitable for ages 3+
    Running time
    1hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    9 - 18 April 2020.

    My First Ballet: Cinderella Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (5 customer reviews)

    Susie Cavell

    23 July 17

    Absolutely enchanting, my 6 year old daughter was transfixed. This the 3rd production we've seen. Looking forward to the next! A must for all budding ballerinas!

    Ruth

    22 July 17

    My children loved the show

    Offer My First Ballet: Cinderella Ticket Offer Details

    NO BOOKING FEES

    Valid Monday - Friday performances

    Book by 23 February 2020.

    Next Available Performances of My First Ballet: Cinderella

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    April 2020

    Tags:

    Ballet & DanceChildrenCheap Theatre TicketsLimited RunEducationalMatinee ShowMatinee MondaysMatinee TuesdaysMatinee WednesdaysMatinee ThursdaysMatinee FridaysMatinee SaturdayDanceEnglish National Ballet

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies