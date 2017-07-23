My First Ballet: CInderella tickets are now available

Are you looking for a way to spend a lovely day with the kids and at the same time introduce them to the magical world of ballet? Well, you’re in luck. The English National Ballet and the English National Ballet School are bringing their sensational My First Ballet series back to London’s Peacock Theatre with everyone’s favourite fairytale, Cinderella.

We all know the story of CInderella, bullied and bossed about by her stepsisters and stepmother, who dreams of making her way to the Prince’s magical ball. As she faces another evening of chores, her Fairy Godmother suddenly appears and with a wave of her wand Cinderella is sparkling from head to toe and ready to go to the ball.

This specially crafted ballet has a narrator so the young audience can easily follow along with the story, and Prokofiev’s stunning score has been shortened making this the ideal introduction to the wonder of ballet.This piece was created through collaboration between the English National Ballet and the English National Ballet School and is performed by second year students of the school.

With performances at various times throughout the day, and scattered evening performances, My First Ballet is a perfect was to enjoy a family day out in London while introducing your little ones to the culturally rich, and magically entertaining world of ballet.