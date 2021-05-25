Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals Manchester tickets on sale now with limited availability!

After the overwhelming critical success the show received from both audiences and critics alike, hardcore dance fans will be pleased to hear that Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is back for a new 2021 UK tour! The production is set to run at the Lyric Theatre at The Lowry in Manchester from 25 March until 26 May 2021 only! Tickets to see Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals are expected to sell out fast due to popular demand, so be sure to book sharpish to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last!

What is Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals about?

Your favourite Pros from Strictly Come Dancing are back and set to waltz their way across the UK with an all-star line-up set to be announced very soon. Don't miss these fantastic dancers show you their fabulous moves in true Strictly fashion. Book your Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals today to guarantee your spot at the Lowry Lyric Theatre in Manchester this Spring season, or you may just live to regret it!