West End star on the rise Maiya Quansah-Breed is coming to the stage of London’s The Other Palace for one night only in a royal audience with her fans. Her break out role in London’s smash=hit musical Six has fans bowing down to her incredible voice and stage presence. Do not miss your chance to see Maiya Quansah-Breed in this incredibly intimate theatre for one night only. Book tickets for Maiya Quansah-Breed at Monday Favourites now!

The queens of Six have made huge waves in the West End and Maiya Quansah-Breed has made a royal impact on critics and audiences alike. The actress has been nominated for numerous awards including an Olivier Award for best supporting actress, a Stage Debut award for best actress in a musical and a Black British Theatre Award for best female performer in a musical. Don’t miss your chance to see this queen in a royal audience at London’s The Other Palace.

Following the success of their Sunday Favourites and their first season of Monday Favourites. The Other Palace are continuing their concert series designed to bring audiences up close and personal with some of their favourite performers. Musical theatre fans have cherished the opportunity to see some of the West End’s shining stars in this intimate venue. With a capacity just over 300, there isn’t a bad seat in the house and they sure do sell outquickly so be sure to book your Monday Favourites tickets sharpish to make sure you catch your favourite performers presenting acoustic shows of their (and your) favourite songs.

