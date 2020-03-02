Menu
Concerts Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Divina de Campo
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Divina de Campo Tickets at the Other Palace, London

    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Divina de Campo

    RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Divina de Campo at The Other Palace

    Important information

    Running time
    1hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    2 March 2020
    Content
    This event is suitable for all ages.

    Next Available Performances of Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Divina de Campo

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    March 2020

    Tags:

    ConcertsConcertsComedyOne-offHot TicketsContemporaryLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightSomething A Little DifferentAn Audience With...Off West End TheatreLW Theatres

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies