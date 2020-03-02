Divina de Campo at Monday Favourites tickets available now!

Divina de Campo, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist, is coming to The Other Palace this spring to share a concert that highlights her incredible range of talents. Do not miss your chance to see Divina de Campo in this incredibly intimate theatre for one night only. Book tickets for Divina de Campo at Monday Favourites now!

Prior to her near-win on the UK’s first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Divina de Campo was alreday a seasoned drag performer known for her stunning vocals and dance skills. The performer has wowed audiences across the UK on television shows like The Voice and All Together Now. She has also performed in plays highlighting issues of great importance to the LGBTQ+ community like The Ruby Slippers and Dancing Bear. She has just finished off the first leg of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tour.

Following the success of their Sunday Favourites and their first season of Monday Favourites. The Other Palace are continuing their concert series designed to bring audiences up close and personal with some of their favourite performers. Musical theatre fans have cherished the opportunity to see some of the West End’s shining stars in this intimate venue. With a capacity just over 300, there isn’t a bad seat in the house and they sure do sell outquickly so be sure to book your Monday Favourites tickets sharpish to make sure you catch your favourite performers presenting acoustic shows of their (and your) favourite songs.

