Musicals A Christmas Carol 2020

A Christmas Carol 2020 Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

A Christmas Carol 2020

A semi-staged Christmas musical with music from Alan Menken

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Children under 5 will not be admitted.
Running time
1hr 55min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
01 December 2020 - 06 December 2020
Content
This production makes use of haze.
Special notice
Please note all performances of this production take place in December 2020.

A Christmas Carol 2020 news

ENO and LMTO production of A Christmas Carol to run at the Coliseum in 2020 27/12/2019, 10.45am

