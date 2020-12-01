Tickets now available for A Christmas Carol musical London 2020

This limited presentation brings together the LMTO and ENO Orchestra and Chorus.

This Christmas, prepare to be captivated by the ENO’s semi-staged musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale with music by the inimitable Alan Menken. The show became a centrepiece of Christmas on Broadway, playing in New York’s famed Madison Square Garden every year for a decade.

Since its London premiere in 2016, this production has been performed several times in different stagings at London’s Lyceum Theatre. In the past you’ve seen such big name stars as Peter Polycarpou, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Griff Rhys Jones in the cast. Now A Christmas Carol returns to London for Christmas 2020 at the Coliseum.

This new semi-staged production will bring the English National Opera’s Orchestra and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra together with an incredible Broadway team. A brand new staging of this Christmas classic with over 100 on-stage performers Christmas 2020 is sure to be one that you never forget.

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge has been a staple of London theatres since 1844. While we’re sure you know the story of miserly Scrooge and the journey towards change he embarks on through his midnight meetings with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Cast and Creatives of A Christmas Carol

The 2020 cast for A Christmas Carol has yet to be announced but it is certain to be an impressive cast and crew. If you are interested in following the latest London theatre news, keep an eye on our news pages for updates about this and other West End shows.

A Christmas Carol the musical is based on the original story by Charles Dickens. With music by eight-time Oscar Award-winner Alan Menken. The famed Disney songster is responsible for the tunes in some of your favourite childhood films including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules and Pocahontas. In addition to many Disney stage musicals, Menken is also responsible for the music in stage shows like Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies and Sister Act Menken has been awarded 11 Grammy’s and one Tony Award.

Choreography comes from the incredible five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman who was behind The Producers and Crazy For You. Lyrics come from Lynn Ahrens, who is known for Ragtime and Seussical. The show has a book by Mike Ockrent who also directed the original production and is known for Crazy For You and Me and My Girl.

Additional announcements about casting and creatives will be announced in due course.

Get ahead of the game and secure your seats for A Christmas Carol musical at the London Coliseum for Christmas 2020.