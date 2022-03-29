Les Miserables at Manchester's Lowry for a limited run 2022!

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Les Miserables is coming to Salford in 2022. Book your tickets to Les Miserables at the Lowry now to secure ticket to this extremely limited run.

New Staging, same classic music!

This brilliant new staging of the classic musical has taken the world by storm and has been hailed “Les Mis for the 21st Century”.

With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score includes the songs; “I Dreamed a Dream”, “On My Own”, “Bring Him Home”, “One Day More“, “Master Of The House” and many more.

Les Miserables tickets are available now!

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, “LES MISÉRABLES” is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Storm the barricades for a ticket!