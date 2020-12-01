Six The Musical Lowry tickets available now for Christmas 2020 season!

West End favourite Six The Musical returns to The Lowry in Manchester for a new six-week run following sell-out performances at London's Art Theatre, the Sydney Opera House, and Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The multi-Olivier Award-nominated show is an international sensation and you won't want to miss its highly anticipated new run in Manchester just in time for Christmas! Book your tickets early to secure the best seats at The Lowry at the best prices whilst stocks last.

Everyone's losing their head over musical phenomenon SIX

From Tudor queens to pop divas, Henery VIII's six wives finally get a hold of the mic to share their stories, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century female empowerment. These six Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is a revolting red. It's time for their tales to be heard. Think you know the melody? Then think again...

Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!

Six musical Manchester tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

The long-awaited return of UK theatre comes with the much-deserved return of Six The Musical at Manchester's The Lowry Theatre. Tickets for the holiday run of Six The Musical are now available at the best prices. Be sure to book your Six Manchester Lowry tickets early to guarantee your spot for this spectacular show!