Menu
Musicals Six - Manchester

Six - Manchester Tickets at the Quays Theatre , Manchester

Six - Manchester

Hit musical Six to run in Manchester this Christmas 2020!

Important information

Child policy
Recommended for 12+
Running time
1hr 20min (no interval)
Performance dates
1 December 2020 - 10 January 2021
Special notice
Please note: This is NOT the West End run of Six The Musical but rather the six-week Manchester run at The Lowry from December 2020 until January 2021. Please be absolutely sure that you would like to book for The Lowry run before purchasing your tickets as unfortunately refunds cannot be made for this mistake. Thank you for your understanding.

Next Available Performances of Six - Manchester

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021

Tags:

MusicalConcertsChristmasCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightWest End FavouritesOff West End Theatre

We use cookies