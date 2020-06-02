Aimie Atkinson, Lucie Jones and more honour the work of Loserville composer with free YouTube concert Jun 2, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A one-off concert presented by Barn Theatre has been announced. Set to take place on 6 June 2020, the concert will feature a whole host of West End stars honouring the work of Loserville composer Elliot Davis.

The Barn to host a YouTube concert celebrating the work of Elliot Davis

The event will be held on Saturday, 6 June 2020 at 7.30pm BST and will see a number of West End musical stars perform numbers from Davis' shows, including Out There and What I Go To School For – The Busted Musical.

Who is appearing in the Barn Theatre Elliot Davis concert?

The concert is set to star Aaron Lee Lambert (Hamilton), Aaron Sidwell (Wicked), Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, SIX), James Bourne (co-writer of Loserville), Jamie Muscato (Heathers), Jordan McMahon (2020 musical theatre graduate), Jos Slovick (Spring Awakening), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Sam Lupton (Avenue Q), and Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (TINA).

About The Barn's YouTube concerts

The Barn Theatre has already post a number of different concerts on its YouTube channel celebrating the work of Scottish composer Finn Anderson and Welsh composers Laura and Daniel Curtis.