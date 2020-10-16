Brian Conley to headline A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre this holiday season!

The show goes on... Charles Dickens' beloved Christmas story is all set to play at the Dominion Theatre!

A Christmas Carol starring Brian Conley to head to the Dominion Theatre for new socially distanced run

The 2020 festive season is set to bring a brand-new, concert-style musical production of A Christmas Carol to London's Dominion Theatre, it has been confirmed. The show will star legendary TV comedian and musical theatre actor Brian Conley (Hairspray, 9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Oliver!) as the miserly Scrooge in a 41-performance run from 7 December 2020 until 2 January 2021. Press night is scheduled to take place on 14 December 2020 at 7pm.

Why see A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre in 2020?

There's no better time than now to treat yourself to the magical gift of theatre this holiday season. A Christmas Carol at The Dominion boasts spectacular music from London Musical Theatre Orchestra, heartwarming lyrics, fabulous melodies, and of course the most famous Christmas tale of all time. This is the festive event of the year that will surely unite you and your loved ones and help make unforgettable memories!

The creative minds behind A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre

The new musical concert production of A Christmas Carol comes from an all-star creative team of writers that includes Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast), Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You).

The musical first premiered in 1994 at the Paramount Theatre in New York and later ran at Madison Square Garden with over 5 million from around the world having seen the show. A socially distanced run of A Christmas Carol is now set to head to the Dominion Theatre in London to help spread some much-needed holiday cheer this year.

London's Dominion Theatre becomes COVID-secure

Social distancing will be in place in front of house, onstage, backstage, and all throughout the venue. If you become ill or must isolate to prevent the spread of infection, you will be entitled to exchange your tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before your performance starts.

A Christmas Carol 2020 tickets expected to sell out fast!

Tickets to see Dickens' Christmas classic this December are expected to be in high demand as theatregoers rush to Theatreland after a long hiatus. Don't let the ghost of Christmas past haunt you and be sure to book your London theatre tickets for A Christmas Carol today to avoid any regrets.