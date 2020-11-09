Casting announced for A Christmas Carol at Dominion Theatre

Posted on | By Jade Ali

Further casting has been announced to join Brian Conley who stars as Scrooge in the upcoming, brand-new production of A Christmas Carol at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. The musical staged concert will star Matt Willis, Lucie Jones, Jacqueline Jossa, Sandra Marvin and Cedric Neal. Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now for its socially-distanced, limited run.

Casting announced for A Christmas Carol at Dominion Theatre
Matt Willis, Jacqueline Jossa, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin and Cedric Neal join A Christmas Carol cast

A Christmas Carol Dominion Theatre cast

Joining the previously announced Brian Conley (9 to 5 The Musical) who will star as Scrooge in the new production of A Christmas Carol will be Matt Willis (Regent’s Park Little Shop of Horrors, Busted), Jacqueline Jossa (Eastenders), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Sandra Marvin (Waitress) and Cedric Neal (Back to the Future The Musical).

A Christmas Carol A Musical Staged Concert

The stage musical was written by the critically acclaimed Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast), Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You). It first premiered at New York’s Paramount Theatre in 1994 and went on to run for 10 years at Madison Square Garden where it was seen by over 5 million people.

Dicken’s A Christmas Carol will come to life with a sensational 24-piece orchestra (London Musical Theatre Orchestra). With stunning music, soaring melodies, and moving lyrics and one of the most heart-warming, beloved Christmas stories, this is the perfect event for the holiday season 2020.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol in London are on sale now!

Don’t miss the chance to see this all-star West End cast in the must-see live entertainment event this festive season. Book your tickets for A Christmas Carol now and avoid missing out!

Jade Ali
By Jade Ali

A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

Related news

Songs for a New World to arrive at the Vaudeville Theatre in London this February

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Abstract musical sensation Songs for a New World is set to play a 5-week run at the Vaudeville Theatre in London come... Read more

The Show Must Go On! at the Palace postpones performances to January 2021

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The show will indeed go on, just not this month. The charity concert series at the Palace Theatre was due to pla... Read more

Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove to star in Love Letters at Theatre Royal Haymarket

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

The first post-lockdown new production of a play will open at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket next month.... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies