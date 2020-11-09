Casting announced for A Christmas Carol at Dominion Theatre Nov 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Further casting has been announced to join Brian Conley who stars as Scrooge in the upcoming, brand-new production of A Christmas Carol at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. The musical staged concert will star Matt Willis, Lucie Jones, Jacqueline Jossa, Sandra Marvin and Cedric Neal. Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now for its socially-distanced, limited run.

Joining the previously announced Brian Conley (9 to 5 The Musical) who will star as Scrooge in the new production of A Christmas Carol will be Matt Willis (Regent’s Park Little Shop of Horrors, Busted), Jacqueline Jossa (Eastenders), Lucie Jones (Waitress), Sandra Marvin (Waitress) and Cedric Neal (Back to the Future The Musical).

The stage musical was written by the critically acclaimed Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast), Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You). It first premiered at New York’s Paramount Theatre in 1994 and went on to run for 10 years at Madison Square Garden where it was seen by over 5 million people.

Dicken’s A Christmas Carol will come to life with a sensational 24-piece orchestra (London Musical Theatre Orchestra). With stunning music, soaring melodies, and moving lyrics and one of the most heart-warming, beloved Christmas stories, this is the perfect event for the holiday season 2020.

