Charity concert with West End stars to play at Actor's Church in Covent Garden next month Sep 1, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A number of top West End vocalists will perform for the charity concert next month.

New charity concert event in support of Acting for Others to run next month for one night only!

A brand-new concert will be held at the Actor's Church in Covent Garden on 4 October at 7.30pm, it has been announced. The concert will see major West End musical stars perform in aid of the umbrella organisation Acting for Others, which supports those in need working in the arts. The show is produced by Paul Burton and will be directed by Charlotte Peters.

Who is appearing for the Acting for Others Charity Concert at Actor's Church in Covent Garden?

The following actors and actresses have been confirmed to perform for the charity concert:

Alexandra Waite-Roberts (Guys and Dolls)

Amanda Coutts (We Will Rock You)

Bree Smith (The Book of Mormon)

Brian Conley (9 to 5 The Musical)

Britt Lenting (The Phantom of the Opera)

Caroline Deverill (Mamma Mia!)

Charlotte Anne Steen (Bat Out of Hell)

Corinne Cowling (The Phantom of the Opera)

Courtney Bowman (Six)

Gemma Knight Jones (Falsettos)

Helen Woolf (Wicked)

Jack Harrison-Cooper (The Prince of Egypt)

Jason Denton (Spamilton)

Jennifer Hepburn (Mamma Mia!)

Jessica Kirton (School of Rock)

Kelly Hampson (School of Rock)

Leanne Garretty (Sleepless the Musical)

Lucyelle Cliffe (Legally Blonde)

Maggie Lynne (Wicked)

Maria Coyne (The King and I)

Matthew Croke (Aladdin)

Mireia Mambo (West Side Story)

Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush)

Sinead Long (Hamilton)

Sophie Linder-Lee (The Rocky Horror Picture Show)

Steph Parry (42nd Street)

Tamsin Dowsett (Les Misérables)

Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin)

James Church will also be accompanying the event on piano, with the event produced by creators of "Sunday at the Musicals".



