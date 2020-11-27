First Look: A Christmas Carol in rehearsals for upcoming Dominion Theatre run

Photo Gallery : A Christmas Carol Nick Rutter. : A Christmas Carol Dominion Theatre cast rehearsal photos ©



A Christmas Carol to spread holiday cheer in just 10 days!

The eagerly anticipated opening of A Christmas Carol at the West End's Dominion Theatre is now less than 10 days away! Charles Dickens' classic Christmas fable about a stingy miser who learns to be more generous after being visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future is set to take London by storm. The musical production stars Brian Conley, Cedric Neal, Jacqueline Jossa,* Jeremy Secomb, Lucie Jones, Martyn Ellis, Matt Jay-Willis, Rebecca Lock, Sam Oladeinde, and Sandra Marvin.

They are joined on stage by Alex Lodge, James Gant, Jemma Revell, Joshua Gannon, Kurt Kansley, Lee Van Geleen, Lizzie Bea, Matthew McDonald, Minal Patel, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Rebecca Ridout, Shirley Jameson, Simbi Akande, and Will Arundell.

The show also stars three teams of children on rotation. The beloved character of Tiny Tim will be shared amongst Brodie Edwards, Osian Salter, and William Barker whilst other children's roles will be shared by Angelica-Pearl Scott, Asanda Abbie Masike, Charlie Mclellan, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Gabriel Payne, Katherine Wilson, Nicholas Parris, Sasha Watson-Lobo, and Victoria Alsina.

* Please Note : Jacqueline Jossa is not scheduled to appear in the following performances: 16 December (matinee and evening), 23 December 2020 (matinee and evening), 26 December (early and matinee), and 30 December (matinee and evening).



A Christmas Carol 2020 Dominion Theatre creative team

The critically acclaimed Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens, and Mike Ockrent musical production boasts over 50 performers, including a 24-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra. A Christmas Carol 2020 is directed in the West End by Shaun Kerrison and features sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph (The Band, Jesus Christ Superstar), design by Dora Schweitzer (The Wipers Times), musical staging by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, The Season), lighting design by Mike Robertson, projection design by George Reeve, musical direction by Freddie Tapner, casting by Jim Arnold, and child casting by Keston and Keston.

