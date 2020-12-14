First Look: A Christmas Carol production photos with Brian Conley released!

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Production shots for A Christmas Carol starring Brian Conley have been released. The musical will continue to play at the Dominion Theatre through to tomorrow night, 15 December 2020, until London goes into Tier 3 on Wednesday, 16 December. Tickets to see A Christmas Carol tonight or its matinee and evening performances tomorrow are still on sale and selling out fast as West Enders rush to see the final London theatre performances before the new lockdown. Check out the visuals for the socially distanced music below.

Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

West End and London theatres to close on Wednesday until further notice

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

London will be placed under Tier 3 lockdown, it has been announced. Theatres across the capital will be forced to clo... Read more

First Look: The girls of SIX The Musical rock it out at the Lyric Theatre

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

First-look production shots for SIX The Musical have been unveiled as the hit show continues to a... Read more

Heathers director Andy Fickman to helm new musical Halls premiering in London next year

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Perhaps best known for directing the Off-Broadway and London productions of Heathers The Musical, Andy Fickman is now... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies