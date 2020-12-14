First Look: A Christmas Carol production photos with Brian Conley released!

Production shots for A Christmas Carol starring Brian Conley have been released. The musical will continue to play at the Dominion Theatre through to tomorrow night, 15 December 2020, until London goes into Tier 3 on Wednesday, 16 December. Tickets to see A Christmas Carol tonight or its matinee and evening performances tomorrow are still on sale and selling out fast as West Enders rush to see the final London theatre performances before the new lockdown. Check out the visuals for the socially distanced music below.