Full casting has been announced for A Christmas Carol Nov 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali A Christmas Carol, a staged musical concert, is coming to the West End’s Dominion Theatre this festive season, opening on 7 December 2020. The new production has previously announced Brian Conley as its Ebenezer Scrooge as well as its initial casting of an all-star line-up. The show is less than two weeks away from opening and its full casting has just been announced.

Previously announced to star in A Christmas Carol was Brian Conley as Scrooge, Matt Willis as Bob Cratchit, Jacqueline Jossa as Emily/Ghost of Christmas Future, Lucie Jones as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Sandra Marvin as Mrs FezziWigg, Martyn Ellis as Mr Fezziwigg, Cedric Neal as Ghost of Christmas Present, Jeremy Secomb as Jacob Marley, Rebecca Lock as Mrs Cratchit and Sam Oladeinde as Fred Anderson/Young Scrooge.

Joining them will be Simbi Akande, Will Arundell, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Lizzie Bea, Joshua Gannon, James Gant, Shirley Jameson, Kurt Kansley, Alex Lodge, Matthew McDonald, Minal Patel, Jemma Revell, Rebecca Ridout and Lee Van Geleen.

Also starring in A Christmas Carol at London’s Dominion Theatre will be a rotation of three casts of children. William Barker, Osian Salter and Brodie Edwards will share the role of Tiny Tim. The other children’s roles will be shared by the rest of the children’s cast which features Victoria Alsina, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Asanda Abbie Masike, Charlie Mclellan, Nicholas Parris, Gabriel Payne, Angelica-Pearl Scott, Sasha Watson-Lobo and Katherine Wilson.

The musical from Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent will include 50 performers, 24 of which will be made up by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Directing the production is Shaun Kerrison. The creative team is completed by Nick Lidster (sound design), Dora Schweitzer (design), Tim Jackson (musical staging), Mike Robertson (lighting design), George Reeve (projection design), Freddie Tapner (musical director) and Jim Arnold (casting).

