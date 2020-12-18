Here’s what you can stream over Christmas for your theatre fix! Dec 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali London has moved into Tier 3 which means that theatres have once again had to close. Many of us love the thrill of live entertainment and delight of theatre, and even more so during the holiday. You can still treat your loved ones to the magic of theatre with our gift e-vouchers this Christmas, but here are some things you can stream to tide you over, from now until the new year!

Kinky Boots among streamed shows this festive season!

Kinky Boots

From this evening, Friday 18 December, you can stream the West End production of Kinky Boots on Youtube. The stream is a part of The Shows Must Go On and you can watch it on their Youtube channel from 7pm. It will be available for 48 hours following and will be available worldwide (excluding Japan and Australia). The production features Killian Donnelly and Matt Henry. The stream is free to watch but it is recommended you donate to a theatre charity of your choice.

RENT online

This is the last weekend that you can stream the Hope Mill Theatre production of Rent. The Jonathan Larson musical was directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and stars a whole host of UK Theatre stars including Millie O’Connell (Be More Chill), Alex Thomas Smith (Dear Evan Hansen) and Maiya Quansah Breed (Six the Musical). Tickets are £25 and it is only available to watch in the UK. The performance was recorded live from the short-lived run at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and isn’t a live-streamed event.

The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol

London’s The Old Vic is live-streaming a production of Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol starring Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Love Actually). The show will be performed live and is being streamed from 12 to 24 December. Tickets begin from £10, with free links being provided to care homes and schools local to the theatre. The Old Vic will be partnering with FoodCycle to fundraise this Christmas; with donations being matched by Jack Thorne up to £250,000.

The Sound of Music Live! and more!

Over Christmas, Sky Arts will be broadcasting a whole host of stage-related performances, including The Sound of Music Live! starring Carrie Underwood; which will be showing on Tuesday 22 December at 9pm. Sky Arts will also show Jesus Christ Superstar starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper and Jason Tam, the following day. Sky Arts has something for everyone over the holidays, with their programme beginning 21 December. You can find Sky Arts on Freeview Channel 11.

Sunset Boulevard in Concert

The successful production of Sunset Boulevard (Leicester and UK/Europe tour). Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is being streamed this Christmas via a concert performance which will see the return of Danny Mac (Pretty Woman) and Ria Jones. The award-winning Made at Curve production will be available from 22 December to 9 January 2021. A household ticket is £20.