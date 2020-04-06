Lockdown Theatre [Direct]: Week 2 lineup to feature Marisha Wallace and more Apr 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels LTD announces the new lineup for Week 2 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct], a special weekly Instagram series to help you get your West End fix while bored in quarantine. After raging success with last week's guest appearances from Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman), Tim Mahendran (& Juliet), and Luke Bayer (Soho Cinders), this week is set to be just as epic and full of surprises. Get the scoop below.

Pictured: Marisha Wallace (photo by Mark Wilshire) and Christopher Parkinson (photo by A P Wilding)

Coffee with Marisha Wallace - Tuesday, 7 July @ 11am

American musical theatre sensation Marisha Wallace will be taking over our Instagram Live for a quick Q&A session this Tuesday at 11am sharp. Grab yourself a good strong cuppa and be sure to have your questions ready!

Marisha Wallace is perhaps best known in the West End for playing Becky in Waitress and will soon be starring as Motormouth in Hairspray The Musical, which recently rescheduled its run for the autumn season at the London Coliseum due to coronavirus. Other notable credits of hers include the role of Effie White in the London production of Dreamgirls as well as appearing in the ensembles for Aladdin (2014) and Something Rotten! (2015).

In 2017, Wallace released her solo Christmas album, Soul Holiday, which features such festive classics as "Blue Christmas" and "Do You Hear What I Hear." Before the mass UK and West End theatre closures were announced on 16 March, she was due to complete her nationwide UK tour: The Marisha Wallace Tour, which had scheduled stops in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Lichfield, Cardiff Bay, and more.

Lockdown Takeover: Chris Parkinson - All Day Wednesday, 8 July

Similar to Tim Mahendran last week, Mahendran's & Juliet co-star Christopher Parkinson will be taking over London Theatre Direct's Instagram Stories and walking you through his typical day in quarantine. Now's your chance to find out what your favourite West End stars have been up to during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In addition to appearing in the ensemble of & Juliet, Parkinson's other stage credits include Kinky Boots at London's Adelphi Theatre and the International Tour of Rocky Horror Picture Show.

LTD Friday Night Live @ 7pm: (Guest To Be Announced)

Last week's Friday Night Live saw the incredibly talented Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) render a stellar live performance from his kitchen. This Friday, we're cooking up another spectacular home concert for you. Stay tuned to find out who will be appearing this Friday night at 7pm on LTD's Instagram Live.