The Show Must Go On! adds new performances

The Show Must Go On! comes to the Palace Theatre this November!

Who is performing at The Show Must Go On live charity concerts?

This incredible talent-packed concert will feature cast members from some of your favourite West End musicals. Soon to be opening under new social distancing practices, SIX, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be making appearances as well as the new Olivier Award winners & Juliet and Dear Evan Hansen. They will be joined by favourites such as The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, The Lion King, Matilda, The Prince of Egypt, Mamma Mia, TINA The Musical and Wicked. Additional shows and all-star cast members may still be announced.

The Show Must Go On! Help support the arts

Grab your swag from The Show Must Go On! Don your masks, put some sanitizer in your tote bag and proudly proclaim your support with a badge. (You can find all this cool swag and more here). Supporting a good cause never looked so good! When you buy tickets to The Show Must Go On!, not only do you get to scratch your theatre itch, but you can feel comforted knowing that profits from the event are supporting the industry that you love and going to Acting for Others and The Fleabag Support Group.

Additional tickets for The Show Must Go On! are on sale now!

These tickets have literally been selling like hotcakes so don't miss your chance to liven up your autumn and support the arts while doing it. Make sure you book tickets to The Show Must Go On! now to avoid disappointment.