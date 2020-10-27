The Show Must Go On! adds new performances

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

Sell-out charity concert The Show Must Go On! has announced they will be adding two additional performances to their limited run at London’s Palace Theatre. The two extra performances, which will take place on Wednesday 11 November and Thursday 12 November, are on sale now! The original 4 performances sold out extremely quickly, leaving many theatre-starved fans and people wishing to support the arts disappointed. If you want to avoid disappointment you had best book your tickets now!

The Show Must Go On! comes to the Palace Theatre this November!

Who is performing at The Show Must Go On live charity concerts?

This incredible talent-packed concert will feature cast members from some of your favourite West End musicals. Soon to be opening under new social distancing practices, SIX, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be making appearances as well as the new Olivier Award winners  & Juliet and Dear Evan Hansen. They will be joined by favourites such as The Book of MormonCome From AwayThe Lion KingMatildaThe Prince of EgyptMamma MiaTINA The Musical and Wicked. Additional shows and all-star cast members may still be announced.

Grab your swag from The Show Must Go On! Don your masks, put some sanitizer in your tote bag and proudly proclaim your support with a badge. (You can find all this cool swag and more here). Supporting a good cause never looked so good! When you buy tickets to The Show Must Go On!,  not only do you get to scratch your theatre itch, but you can feel comforted knowing that profits from the event are supporting the industry that you love and going to  Acting for Others and The Fleabag Support Group.

These tickets have literally been selling like hotcakes so don't miss your chance to liven up your autumn and support the arts while doing it. Make sure you book tickets to The Show Must Go On! now to avoid disappointment.

Sarah Gengenbach
By Sarah Gengenbach

Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

