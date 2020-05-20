Tina Turner musical FAQ May 20, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels 2020 marks two years since the most popular bio-musical in recent memory hit the West End. Having now just extended until 5 June 2021, TINA The Tina Turner Musical is just the ticket for the perfect London outing once theatres reopen again. Here are all your frequently asked questions about The Tina Turner Musical answered to get you ready for the grand return of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll!

TINA extends to summer 2021! Tickets for the additional performances now on sale!

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is currently running at the Aldwych Theatre in London's West End.

The 2020 Tina Turner London musical cast stars Aisha Jawando as Tina Turner, Jammy Kasongo as Ike Turner, Joe Evans as Phil Spector/Terry Britten, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Gran Georgeanna, Chanel Haynes as Tina Turner for certain performances, Francesca Jackson as Rhonda Graam, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Alline Bullock / Ikette, Garmon Rhys as Roger Davies, Joseph Richardson as Erwin Bach, Lucy Vandi as Zelma Bullock, Chris Grahamson as Carpenter / Martyn Wyre, Matt Mills as Richard Bullock, and Posi Morakinyo as Raymond Hill.

The cast of TINA is completed by ensemble members Lori Barker, Daniella Bowen, Samara Casteallo, Paul Mukembo, Mia Musak, Anu Ogunmefun, and Alex Okoampa, along with swings Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Livvy Evans, Raquel Jones, Deearna McLean, Saran Webb, Samuel J Weir, and Michael Woolston-Thomas.

So far no official plans for a UK tour of TINA The Tina Turner Musical have been announced. However, the show does have international runs in Hamburg (Germany), on Broadway, and in Utrecht (Netherlands).

Despite coronavirus shutting down West End theatres until at least mid-summer 2020, TINA is not one of the musicals that will be affected permanently and is one of many major London productions expected to resume performances once theatres reopen.

The best tickets for TINA The Musical can be booked through London Theatre Direct with the cheapest tickets available for £12. Get the best seats at the Aldwych Theatre when you try our interactive seating plan.

TINA may just be Tina Turner's biography complete with jukebox musical vibes, but there's no denying that the legendary singer's story and music really know how to steal the show and take your breath away. The musical has received five-star reviews all across the board and is a West End favourite among audiences and critics alike.

The runtime for TINA The Tina Turner Musical is approximately 3 hours including an interval. Those attending matinee performances of TINA at the Aldwych at 2.30pm should expect to get out at about 5.30pm. Evening performances on Tuesdays at 7pm and on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7.30pm finish at about 10pm and 10.30pm respectively.

TINA The Tina Turner Musical includes many of the eponymous star's greatest hits, including the Act I songs "Nutbush City Limits", "Don't Turn Around", "Shake a Tail Feather", "The Hunter", "Matchbox", "It's Gonna Work Out Fine", "A Fool in Love", "Let's Stay Together", "Better Be Good to Me", "I Want To Take You Higher", "River Deep Mountain High", "Be Tender with Me Baby", "Proud Mary", "I Don't Wanna Fight" and the Act II songs "Private Dancer", "Disco Inferno", "Open Arms", "I Can't Stand the Rain", "Tonight", "What's Love Got to Do With It?", "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)", "The Best”, "Nutbush City Limits (Reprise)", and "Proud Mary (Reprise)".

TINA follows the true-life story of Tina Turner, magically told through her greatest chart-topping hits. Born as Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Tina could have hardly believed that one day she'd grow up to be the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Follow the many ups and downs of Tina Turner's singing career, from humble beginnings to being catapulted into superstardom. She'll never know how you watched her from the shadows as a child.

Adrienne Warren originated the role of Tina Turner in both the West End and on Broadway. The London cast of TINA is now led by Aisha Jawando, whose stage credits include the titular role in Cinderella (Hackney Empire), Pilar in Legally Blonde (Monaco), and The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre.

The best restaurants near the Aldwych Theatre, home of the Tina Turner musical, include The Delaunay, The Waldorf Hilton, Good Godfrey's, Augustus Harris, Indigo Restaurant, and Cote Brasserie, just to name a few. There are also plenty of fast food options nearby if you are short on time for a pre-theatre dining experience.

Tina Turner is actually partly behind the West End musical about her life and attended the world premiere at the Aldwych in 2018. The star admitted she was a perfectionist and found it difficult at first to see someone else do what she did best for 40 years. But upon seeing the final product, Tina couldn't be more of a "proud Mary" for the production and was blown away by Adrienne Warren's performance.

Hotels near Tina Turner The Musical at London's Aldwych Theatre include The Waldorf Hilton Hotel, ME London, Strand Palace, The Savoy, Club Quarter's Lincoln's Inn Fields, Rosewood London, Amba Hotel Charing Cross, Thistle Holborn The Kingsley, and Radisson Blu Edwardian Mercer Street

TINA The Tina Turner Musical features a book written by Kees Prins, Katori Hall, and Frank Ketelaar. The show's soundtrack includes Tina Turner's greatest hits written by various artists.

TINA opened for previews at the Aldwych Theatre in London on 21 March 2018 and received its official world premiere on 17 April of that same year with Adrienne Warren in the starring role.