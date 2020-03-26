Top 10 Feel-Good West End Songs to Help Get You Through Quarantine Mar 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The UK is in lockdown and most of us are doing our bit and staying home. It is quite a stark difference to the pace of life many are used to and with theatres closed, we’re all in need of a bit of cheering up. The West End might be closed but that doesn’t mean there aren’t the soundtracks to see us through. Here is a list of our top 10 songs that will lift your spirits and have you dancing around at home.

Hairspray is due to run at the London Coliseum this year starring Michael Ball!

10. You Can’t Stop the Beat – Hairspray

Sometimes you just need to get up of the sofa or away from whatever makeshift home office we have and shake and shimmy just as fast as we can. Hairspray is such a go-to for feel-good, happy vibes. ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’ will get you out of a slump whenever you need to dance away the quarantine blues.

Footloose – Footloose The Musical 9.

The title song ‘Footloose’ has the power to pull joy from the deepest depths of your being. No matter your mood, ‘Footloose’ will be able to push everything else aside and get you on your feet, and if you’re not in the mood to cut loose, it will certainly make you smile.

Hakuna Matata – The Lion King 8.

‘Hakuna Matata’ will bring joy to practically everyone and its positive message just might be what you need to hear right now. The world might be a scary and uncertain place but for the few minutes that this song lasts, you really will forget about your worries.

7. Never Ever Getting Rid of Me – Waitress

Sometimes we just need a song that is utterly silly in every way. If you’re looking for a song that will have you prancing around your home, then ‘Never Ever Getting Rid of Me’ is a great go-to. Ogie from Waitress is just infectiously joyful and will have you grinning before you know it.

Six – Six the Musical 6.

‘Six’ is certainly one of a kind, both the song and worldwide phenomenon musical. This hit show is both a musical and pop sensation, and the original songs by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow are at the top of the league. The title song ‘Six’ will have you dancing, singing and bringing your Queen attitude so be sure to turn this one up!

5. And You Don’t Even Know It – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in full will make you undoubtedly feel good and accepted. This song will lift your spirits and is perfect no matter how you’re spending your time in quarantine; baking, cleaning, slowly answering emails, and everything else in between.

4. Welcome to the Rock – Come From Away

Come From Away spreads joy and kindness in abundance. If you haven’t seen the show you might be surprised to hear this as its tale was sprung from tragedy but the reason its story is told is because of the caring community of Newfoundland. ‘Welcome to the Rock’ will have you clapping and stomping away in no time with a big smile on your face.

3. Can’t Stop The Feeling! - & Juliet

& Juliet in its entirety is without a doubt one of the most feel-good shows there is. The West End is lucky to have a show that prescribes intoxicating joy along with its tickets. The soundtrack as a whole will have you grinning ear to ear and dancing merrily without a care in the world. ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ will definitely have you forgetting the outside world for a few minutes!

2. Paradise by the Dashboard Light – Bat Out of Hell

Bat Out of Hell has played at both the London Coliseum and the Dominion Theatre here in the West End. It’s currently not in the West End but will embark on a UK tour later this year. It was hard to pick out just one song from this incredible cast recording but ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’ will undoubtedly have you buzzing with delight and singing along (probably much louder than those you’re isolating with might appreciate).

1. Dancing Queen – Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia is the musical chock full of ABBA classics that are bursting with all the cheesy goodness that this world needs right now. ‘Dancing Queen’ is the perfect song to have you feeling good from your head to your toes and straight through to your heart. So, turn it up and give it your all. We might be in quarantine, but we can still be a dancing queen!