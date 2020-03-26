Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Top 10 Feel-Good West End Songs to Help Get You Through Quarantine

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The UK is in lockdown and most of us are doing our bit and staying home. It is quite a stark difference to the pace of life many are used to and with theatres closed, we’re all in need of a bit of cheering up. The West End might be closed but that doesn’t mean there aren’t the soundtracks to see us through. Here is a list of our top 10 songs that will lift your spirits and have you dancing around at home.

    Top 10 Feel-Good West End Songs to Help Get You Through Quarantine
    Hairspray is due to run at the London Coliseum this year starring Michael Ball!
    10. You Can’t Stop the Beat – Hairspray

    Sometimes you just need to get up of the sofa or away from whatever makeshift home office we have and shake and shimmy just as fast as we can. Hairspray is such a go-to for feel-good, happy vibes. ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’ will get you out of a slump whenever you need to dance away the quarantine blues.

    9. FootlooseFootloose The Musical

    The title song ‘Footloose’ has the power to pull joy from the deepest depths of your being. No matter your mood, ‘Footloose’ will be able to push everything else aside and get you on your feet, and if you’re not in the mood to cut loose, it will certainly make you smile.

    8. Hakuna Matata – The Lion King

    ‘Hakuna Matata’ will bring joy to practically everyone and its positive message just might be what you need to hear right now. The world might be a scary and uncertain place but for the few minutes that this song lasts, you really will forget about your worries.

    7. Never Ever Getting Rid of Me – Waitress

    Sometimes we just need a song that is utterly silly in every way. If you’re looking for a song that will have you prancing around your home, then ‘Never Ever Getting Rid of Me’ is a great go-to. Ogie from Waitress is just infectiously joyful and will have you grinning before you know it.

    6. Six – Six the Musical

    ‘Six’ is certainly one of a kind, both the song and worldwide phenomenon musical. This hit show is both a musical and pop sensation, and the original songs by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow are at the top of the league. The title song ‘Six’ will have you dancing, singing and bringing your Queen attitude so be sure to turn this one up!

    5. And You Don’t Even Know It – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in full will make you undoubtedly feel good and accepted. This song will lift your spirits and is perfect no matter how you’re spending your time in quarantine; baking, cleaning, slowly answering emails, and everything else in between.

    4. Welcome to the Rock – Come From Away

    Come From Away spreads joy and kindness in abundance. If you haven’t seen the show you might be surprised to hear this as its tale was sprung from tragedy but the reason its story is told is because of the caring community of Newfoundland. ‘Welcome to the Rock’ will have you clapping and stomping away in no time with a big smile on your face.

    3. Can’t Stop The Feeling! - & Juliet

    & Juliet in its entirety is without a doubt one of the most feel-good shows there is. The West End is lucky to have a show that prescribes intoxicating joy along with its tickets. The soundtrack as a whole will have you grinning ear to ear and dancing merrily without a care in the world. ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling!’ will definitely have you forgetting the outside world for a few minutes!

    2. Paradise by the Dashboard Light – Bat Out of Hell

    Bat Out of Hell has played at both the London Coliseum and the Dominion Theatre here in the West End. It’s currently not in the West End but will embark on a UK tour later this year. It was hard to pick out just one song from this incredible cast recording but ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’ will undoubtedly have you buzzing with delight and singing along (probably much louder than those you’re isolating with might appreciate).

    1. Dancing Queen – Mamma Mia

    Mamma Mia is the musical chock full of ABBA classics that are bursting with all the cheesy goodness that this world needs right now. ‘Dancing Queen’ is the perfect song to have you feeling good from your head to your toes and straight through to your heart. So, turn it up and give it your all. We might be in quarantine, but we can still be a dancing queen!

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Pass the time in quarantine with this fun Come From Away word search!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Has quarantine got you down? Bored? Then why not pass the time with this new Come From Away word search created by th... Read more

    Vision of You

    Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler raise over £1000 with cabaret recording!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Many in the theatre industry are self-employed, freelancers and are currently not earning any support from the govern... Read more

    Eugenius! tickets

    Eugenius musical stream raises over £13,000 for Acting for Others!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    On Friday night, 20 March, Eugenius! The Musical, that was a triumph with two runs at London’s The Other Palace... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies