Concerts The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden Tickets at the Adelphi Theatre, London

The Secret Garden

Jac Yarrow, Lucie Jones, and Ramin Karimloo lead the cast of The Secret Garden at the Adelphi Theatre.

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
15 November 2020.
Special notice
Please Note: This performance was originally meant to take place on Saturday, 4 April 2020 at the London Palladium. Due to COVID-19, the one-off show will now take place on 15 November 2020 at the Adelphi Theatre.

The Secret Garden news

Full casting announced for West End musical The Secret Garden 11/2/2020, 3.25pm
The Secret Garden concert at the Palladium to star Jac Yarrow, Lucie Jones and Ramin Karimloo 12/12/2019, 1.35pm

