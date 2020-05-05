The King and I New Wimbledon Theatre tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

Following a stellar sold-out season at the London Palladium, hit musical The King and I embarks on its World Tour making a special stop in Wimbledon, London for a strictly limited engagement! With the show being highly regarded as one of the greatest musicals from the "golden age", you can bet that tickets for The King and I are among the most sought-after theatre tickets in the nation. Be sure to book your official The King and I tickets early for the musical's limited run at the New Wimbledon Theatre or you may just live to regret it!

Why see The King and I musical at the New Wimbledon Theatre

On at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London for just 16 performances only, The King and I stars the West End production's Annalene Beechey and the Broadway production's Darren Lee, who reprise their respective roles for the hit Broadway revival production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical classic. The King and I boasts one of the greatest scores of all time and includes such toe-tapping numbers as "Shall We Dance", "Happy Tune", and "Getting to Know You", performed by a full-fledged orchestra and a company of over 50 immensely talented performers.

In this lavish tale of East meets West, romance is found in the most unlikely of pairings. Don't miss this musical theatre gem in Wimbledon for a short time only! Featuring a multi-award-winning creative team, stunning visuals, an astonishing score, and spectacular grandeur set pieces, The King and I tickets are the perfect excuse for an unforgettable night out at the New Wimbledon Theatre.

