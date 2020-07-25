LIVE: West End Musical Drive In Tickets at the The Drive In, London

LIVE: West End Musical Drive In

Experience your favourite stars perform live in West End Musical at The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
Performance runtimes may vary.
Performance dates
25 July 2020 at 1.15pm, 8 August 2020 at 2.45pm, 29 August 2020 at 6.30pm, 12 September 2020 at 1.30pm
Content
8 August includes performances by John Owen-Jones, Sophie Evans, and Oliver Saville. 29 August will see Layton Williams and Shan Ako perform. Please note that the line-up is subject to change without prior notice and the appearance of any star cannot be 100% guaranteed.
Special notice
Please note: Tickets are priced per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

