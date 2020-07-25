West End Musical Drive In tickets now on sale!

From the same producers that brought you West End Musical Brunch comes the new, socially distanced West End Musical Drive In concert at Troubadour Meridian Water. This entirely contact-free concert experience will bring you live performances from some of the biggest West End stars direct to your cars!

Musical theatre actors confirmed to perform at West End Musical Drive In LIVE include The Phantom of the Opera's John Owen-Jones on 8 August, who will be joined by two special guest performers Sophie Evans (Wicked) and Oliver Saville (Cats).

Also appearing in the show will be Everybody's Talking About Jamie's Layton Williams on 29 August joined by X Factor finalist and Les Miserables actress Shan Ako. Additional guests and performing artists are to be announced on an ad-hoc basis!

What to expect at West End Musical live at the Drive In cinema in London?

Each event will have multiple West End stars performing songs from a host of different musicals live!

That’s right guys, your favourite stars will be performing live in the flesh! Live performances will be projected from the stage onto a massive screen so everybody gets a great view and sound will be provided via our bespoke radio frequency straight to your radio. You can enjoy the performances from the comfort of your car or in the dedicated outdoor space next to your vehicle, reserved especially for you. The venue's contactless vendors will even deliver your food and drink directly to your car.

Come party with your favourite West End musical stars at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water!

Contact-free drive-in concert experience!

Relive the magic of the great American drive in theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

How does The Drive In London cinema work?

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the venue will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.