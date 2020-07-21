Layton Williams, Shan Ako, John Owen-Jones, and Sophie Evans to play drive-in musical concerts this summer!

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Following yesterday's exciting news that London theatre stars Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman), Bronte Barbe (The Wild Party), Danielle Steers (SIX The Musical), Lucie Jones (Waitress), and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins The Musical) would be starring in a new Spice World concert live at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water, additional West End stars have now been announced to be taking to the stage for West End Musical Drive In this summer!

Pictured (from left to right): Layton Williams as Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Shan Ako (LesMis.com), John Owen-Jones in The Phantom of the Opera, and Sophie Evans.

More West End stars announced for West End Musical Drive In this summer!

Set to kick off the August season of concerts at The Drive In cinema in London is John Owen-Jones (Les Mis, The Phantom of the Opera) on 8 August joined by special guests Sophie Evans (Wicked) and Oliver Saville (Cats, Wicked).

Performing on 29 August will be Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and X Factor UK finalist Shan Ako (Les Miserables). Additional special guests and more exciting line-ups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

West End musical concerts at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water this August 2020!

Big-name London and UK theatre performers will perform live on stage and projected onto large screens in front of parked cars with sound broadcast via car FM radios. Each car will also have a designated space for you to relax and enjoy the open-air all throughout the performances.

West End Musical Drive In is considered to be an immersive event in which audience members become members of the cast, allowing you to let loose and sing and dance along to your favourite West End stars!

Producer Chris Steward said: "The response from theatre fans for our drive-in event has been incredible. The Drive In has emerged as the market-leading Drive-In venue in London and we are delighted to partner with them for our events."

The Drive In: Keeping you safe, secure, and above all entertained

The Drive In is a COVID-compliant venue that adheres to all current UK Government advice. In order to minimise close contact and maintain social distancing, tickets will be scanned through windows and all food and drink purchases (provided in partnership with Nanny Bill's) will be delivered straight to your car.

Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

