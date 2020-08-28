Top 10 West End shows in 2021 you should be excited about Aug 28, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Help keep the stage alive and ensure theatre gets back on its feet by booking tickets to see some truly exciting new shows and revivals next year! 2021 has a lot to make up for in lost time and it certainly won't disappoint! See what London's West End has in store for you and check out our Top 10 picks below!

Beverley Knight to play "The Drifters Girl" next year!

Top 10 best West End shows in 2021 you can book for now!

The Drifters Girl 2021

The undisputed Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight, is set to take on the role of Faye Treadwell next autumn at the Garrick Theatre! Regarded as a musical legacy renowned for making The Drifters group famous, Faye Treadwell went down in history as the first-ever African American female music manager. Now her heartwarming story springs to life on stage with the help of some of the band's greatest hits, including "Stand By Me", "Under The Boardwalk", "Come On Over To My Place", and more! The Drifters Girl tickets are now back on sale for the newly rescheduled performances from 4 November 2021 to 26 March 2022.





Sister Act

One of the West End's fastest-selling shows of all time, which was originally meant to run this year, is set to get back in the habit in summer 2021! Sister Act The Musical will see none other than Whoopi Goldberg reprise her role as a reimagined Deloris. Winner of the "big-four" major American awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), Whoopi is joined onstage by the wonderful Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior. This spectacular revival opens at the Eventim Apollo in London on 20 July 2021 and is booking until 29 August 2021. But hurry, there are only a few tickets left!





Doctor Who: Time Fracture

Fans of the worldwide smash-hit BBC series Doctor Who have finally lived to see the day when they can immerse themselves headfirst into this magical sci-fi world. After The Great Gatsby immersive experience proved just how fun and entertaining interactive theatre can be, the TARDIS is ready to fly into the West End this winter! Doctor Who: Time Fracture puts audiences in the centre of all the action as they race against the clock and travel through space and time to save the universe from total annihilation. Featuring Time Lords and Daleks galore, this new experience is running at a COVID-19 secure venue and booking now for performances from 17 February 2021 to 30 May 2021.





Cinderella

Third time's the charm? Having been postponed twice now, Cats and Phantom creator Andrew Lloyd Webber's eagerly anticipated Cinderella musical has finally found the perfect shoe that fits. The show opens on 19 March 2021 and is set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Miserables, Heathers) in the eponymous role opposite Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Wicked Stepmother. Featuring brand-new songs you've never heard before and stupendous stage design, this is one world premiere you simply won't want to miss! The fairy-tale production is now booking until 24 October 2021.





Hairspray

The hit with maximum lift based on the 1988, cult-classic, John Waters film of the same name is set to head to the London Coliseum in Spring 2021. Starring Michael Ball in the hilariously iconic role of Edna Turnblad, Hairspray is guaranteed to snatch your wigs and knock your socks off! The award-winning show opens on 22 April 2021 and is booking until 28 August 2021!





Aladdin 2021

Although the longstanding UK Christmas tradition of pantomimes will have a break this year, at least you can count on your favourite street rat Aladdin to bring you season's greetings in 2021! Although the news of this highly anticipated Lyric Panto getting postponed was devastating, you can still get ready for a magic carpet ride full of holiday cheer! Aladdin 2021 is now booking from 13 November 2021 until 2 January 2022 at the Lyric Hammersmith in London.





Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph is back and ready to dazzle West End audiences in summer 2021 following a hit run in 2019. When Joseph's eleven brothers grow jealous of his fantastical coat of 29 colours, they sell him off into slavery. Will his ability to interpret dreams be enough to get him on Potiphar's good side? Or will he fall before the almighty Pharaoh? Andrew Lloyd Webber's amazing production is booking for performances from 1 July 2021 to 5 September 2021 at the London Palladium.





Monsoon Wedding

Somewhere in Delhi, preparations are underway for a non-stop, four-day celebration of a marriage between the bride Aditi and the Indian-American groom from New Jersey, Hemant. Monsoon Wedding is the perfect storm of love, laughter, and life with a web of family secrets to untangle. Award-winning director Mira Nair's sumptuous and exuberant film of the same (2001) has now finally received the full West End treatment. This brand-new musical opens at the Roundhouse Theatre in London on 18 July 2021 and is booking until 19 August 2021.



Kids Corner

Also be sure to catch these 2 must-see family-friendly London shows in 2021!

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five!

Britain gets barmier next year at the Apollo Theatre with the long-awaited fifth instalment that's guaranteed fun for the whole family! We've always wanted to meet our country's most famous historical figures, from King William to King Henry VIII. Now's our chance to treat yourself and your children to one of the UK's most beloved kids stage productions of all time! Part Five is booking from 29 July to 28 August 2021.





The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Judith Kerr's fanciful tale of a hungry, stripy tiger coming to tea is back for an encore in London's West End. Adapted for the stage by "The National Children's Dramatist" David Wood, The Tiger Who Came to Tea is set to run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 13 July 2021 to 5 September 2021. Packed with fanciful storytelling, onstage magic, and catchy songs, this furry tea-guzzling critter is bound to leave the whole family smiling with fun-loving joy! Undoubtedly the perfect treat for the summer hols!



